Tuned Rolls-Royce Dawn Is Strangely Attractive for Something That Came From Mansory

Not all Mansory’s projects look like they’ve been touched by the ugly stick, because every once in a while, the controversial tuner manages to turn heads for all the right reasons with something that is quite attractive, like the pictured Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Sporting a business on the outside and party on the inside theme, the open-top luxury grand tourer boasts a plethora of parts that came from the aftermarket world, and it is an appealing proposal, though that is probably due to the color combo.
Finished in black all around, with a few orange details, including the pinstripe, and forged carbon, which is a new trend in the tuning world, this Rolls-Royce Dawn rides on 22-inch wheels with a concave shape, and multi-spoke pattern. The new chin spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser with integrated brake light by the looks of it, and a few other add-ons further improve its road presence.
A bit too colorful for something that was born at the Goodwood factory in England, the cabin of the Dawn has a similar theme to the exterior, albeit inverted. Thus, you get lots of orange leather on almost all touchable surfaces, next to the usual black accents. There is some metal trim included too, and the tuner’s logo is visible on the steering wheel, dashboard, seatbelts, and obviously on the headrests as well.
It’s unknown whether a power boost is on deck, too, as they haven’t said anything about it, so in all likelihood, the V12 has remained untouched. Moreover, we couldn’t tell you if this Rolls-Royce Dawn is a custom commission, modified for one of Mansory’s clients, or if it is looking for a new home, but if it is on sale, then you do know that it is going to cost you a small fortune to make it yours, don’t you?
