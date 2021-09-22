Mansory Brings Out the Beast Within the Rare Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet

If you haven’t figured it out by now, we’re not exactly fans of Mansory’s crazy projects here at Autoevolution. Nonetheless, the latest creation that sports their signature, a Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet, is quite interesting for something that bears the tuner’s name.
Unless you’re a diehard Rolls-Royce fan, chances are that you cannot tell what’s new, and that’s always good in our books. The luxury cruiser boasts a few carbon fiber addons, as well as new wheels, and a significant power boost. Moreover, on request, Mansory can tweak the interior with different options found on their shelves.
Now, starting with the exterior design, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet by Mansory features a new front lip, side skirts, rear apron, and flaps on both ends. The brackets for the daytime running lights have also been signed by the tuner, and so has that discreet ducktail spoiler.
As new wheels are a must for every tuned ride these days, the rare open-top model, whose production is limited to only 50 units, gets them too. The ‘V.6’ alloys are 10x22 inches on all four corners, can be had in Black Diamond or Black Glossy, or pretty much any conceivable color, and come shod in 265/30 front and 295/35 rear tires.
Don’t go anywhere yet, because we’re not done. As a matter of fact, we still have to mention the most interesting upgrade, which comes in the form of the modified powertrain.
By tampering with the ECU, the tuner has boosted the output and torque of the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine from 601 ps (593 hp / 442 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft), to 740 ps (730 hp / 544 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). The extra oomph allows it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker, and max out at 285 kph (177 mph), up from 250 kph (155 mph).
Now, starting with the exterior design, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet by Mansory features a new front lip, side skirts, rear apron, and flaps on both ends. The brackets for the daytime running lights have also been signed by the tuner, and so has that discreet ducktail spoiler.
As new wheels are a must for every tuned ride these days, the rare open-top model, whose production is limited to only 50 units, gets them too. The ‘V.6’ alloys are 10x22 inches on all four corners, can be had in Black Diamond or Black Glossy, or pretty much any conceivable color, and come shod in 265/30 front and 295/35 rear tires.
Don’t go anywhere yet, because we’re not done. As a matter of fact, we still have to mention the most interesting upgrade, which comes in the form of the modified powertrain.
By tampering with the ECU, the tuner has boosted the output and torque of the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine from 601 ps (593 hp / 442 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft), to 740 ps (730 hp / 544 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). The extra oomph allows it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker, and max out at 285 kph (177 mph), up from 250 kph (155 mph).