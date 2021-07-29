2 One Year Later, the Ford GT Le Mansory Is Still for Sale at $2.1 Million

Mansory-Tuned 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Will Haunt Your Dreams

The carbon fiber bodywork isn’t too crazy, but even so, they have installed a custom hood made of the lightweight material. More carbon fiber can be seen on the bumper lip, side skirts, and at the back, on the bumper trim. The rear window and trunk spoilers are also made of carbon, and so is the aggressive diffuser with incorporated tailpipes.Mansory has added a touch of gold/orange to the exterior of the Ghost, in the form of a coachline that stretches across the length of the luxury cruiser on both sides, from fender to fender. The upper and lower grilles up front have a similar finish, and so does the RR badge above the rear license plate holder. For the V.6 wheels, hugged by the Vredestein tires, they chose a dark look, contrasting the white design of the car.The luxurious cabin has been reupholstered in white leather, sprinkled with bright orange accents. Mansory’s entry sills greet users upon opening the doors, and a leather bag, with diamond stitching and the tuner’s logo, seems to be included.A 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 produces 563(571 PS / 420) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque in the standard Ghost, allowing it to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and rocketing it up to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).However, the Mansory variant is punchier, with 710 HP (720 PS / 530 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm). The extra oomph has made it 0.3 seconds faster to 60 mph, and since they didn’t say anything about the v-max, it is likely identical to the stock model.