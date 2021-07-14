California Couple Buys TWO Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cars To Celebrate Anniversary

2 Rolls-Royce Unveils Phantom Tempus Collection Inspired by Time and the Universe

Any plans for this (or next) year’s anniversary with your SO? Flowers perhaps, chocolate, jewelry, gadgets, and a romantic dinner? That sounds nice, but one particular U.S. couple chose to celebrate their 40th anniversary in style, by buying TWO bespoke Rolls-Royce cars. 9 photos



“I could think of no better way to mark a special moment in time in Gigi and my life together than with this duo of Rolls-Royce commissions,” said Glenn L Moss Sr. “Phantom Tempus provided us with a wonderful canvas to personalize the painting of our lives together. And the addition of the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge commission is a statement to celebrate the fact that we will carry our passion for life long into the future.”



Presented in Crystal over Arctic White,



The Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge ordered for the missus was created by Bespoke Collective, in Bright Red over Brown. The brand's famous Spirit of Ecstasy, made of black high-gloss carbon fiber, bedecks the hood, and the car sits on wheels made using 22 layers of carbon fiber. The treadplates read 'Hand Built in Goodwood England for Gigi Moss', and the cockpit boasts full natural grain leather with black highlights and piping. The 'Unlimited' infinity logo decorates the headrests, and the centerpiece of the cockpit is the aerospace-grade, aluminum-threaded carbon fiber composite surfacing material.

