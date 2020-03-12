Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Brings Back the Decadent ‘20s and Leather Jackets

For customers who usually have to wait a long time before hearing something new from Rolls-Royce, word of a new car, even if it is an offshoot of an existing model, is always welcomed. Just like the carmaker’s latest announcement of a new Dawn roadster version.
At an unspecified date, Rolls-Royce will be unveiling a new variant of the Dawn, part of the first Collection Car line the Brits have cooked up for the new decade. Called the Dawn Silver Bullet, the new version will be built in extremely limited numbers: just 50 of them will be rolled out globally.
Rolls did not release many details about the Silver Bullet, and there are only a few images available showing just sketches of the model. But what was already revealed paints a pretty good picture of what to expect.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is supposed to be a nod to the roadsters of the 1920s, and aims to embody all the decadence and frivolity of that era. Those aren't exactly the words you’d expect a carmaker of Rolls’ caliber to use to describe a car, but the Brits use them anyway.
What do those words mean? Well, we are told to expect an ultra-metallic silver paint finish with dark detailing on the headlights and front bumper finisher, an open-pore carbon fiber fascia inside, and a quilted transmission tunnel inspired by leather jackets. Oh, and bo back seats, because it's Rolls' first roadster.
We’re not sure how that spells decadence and frivolity, but there you have it.
The official presentation for the Silver Bullet does not say anything about changes to the powertrain. Given that’s not how the company rolls, we expect to see the same 6.6-liter V12 used in the current generation being used under the hood. That translates into 571 hp and 820 Nm of torque.
Rolls did not say when to expect the full unveiling of the Dawn Silver Bullet.
