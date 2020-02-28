Rolls-Royce Ghost "Big Red" Is a Clean Widebody Vessel

Just earlier today, we talked about the increasing number of custom projects involving Rolls-Royce models, using American actor Sung Kang's (think: Fast and Furious) Ghost as an example. Much to nobody's surprise, this trend doesn't just cover builds, but also renderings. And we are now back on the topic to talk about such a pixel painting.
This virtual machine is a Ghost Series II, the mid-cycle update that was introduced five years after the 2010 original - while the differences between the two aren't serious, since the company doesn't wish for any customers to feel their car is aging, you can distinguish the facelifted model thanks to the LED graphics of the front light clusters and the more sculpted air intakes in the lower front apron.
As for the digitally-added bits, the approach keeps it simple: we're looking at uber-generous flares, which accomodate custom wheels whose lips are fat enough to turn heads.
Of course, I must also mention the front lip, which seems to touch the road when the custom air suspension supposedly fitted to the car is in its lowest setting. Then there's the custom exhaust, which brings a quadruple layout, albeit keeping the size of the tips reasonable.
And while two-tone finishes are only natural on Goodwood machines, the shade of red that covers most of the real estate we have here is not your typical RR attire.
The rendering we have here comes from a young artist named Danny Berry. And if you're wondering why I used the "clean" label in the title, that's because the pixel wielder didn't push much further beyond the WB approach.
As for an example of a different take, we can always talk about the custom Rolls-Royce machines delivered by Office K (warning: the Japanese aftermarket specialist's creations can't be unseen). So here's the one of the said label's takes on the Ghost-based Rolls-Royce Wraith, gold accents and all.
As for the digitally-added bits, the approach keeps it simple: we're looking at uber-generous flares, which accomodate custom wheels whose lips are fat enough to turn heads.
Of course, I must also mention the front lip, which seems to touch the road when the custom air suspension supposedly fitted to the car is in its lowest setting. Then there's the custom exhaust, which brings a quadruple layout, albeit keeping the size of the tips reasonable.
And while two-tone finishes are only natural on Goodwood machines, the shade of red that covers most of the real estate we have here is not your typical RR attire.
The rendering we have here comes from a young artist named Danny Berry. And if you're wondering why I used the "clean" label in the title, that's because the pixel wielder didn't push much further beyond the WB approach.
As for an example of a different take, we can always talk about the custom Rolls-Royce machines delivered by Office K (warning: the Japanese aftermarket specialist's creations can't be unseen). So here's the one of the said label's takes on the Ghost-based Rolls-Royce Wraith, gold accents and all.
View this post on Instagram
Rolls Royce Ghost anyone, more of a demon if you ask me #rollsroyce #ghost #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #JDMnation #jdm #importtuner #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns