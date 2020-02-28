Sung Kang's Rolls-Royce Ghost "Shorty" Is Slammed on 22-inch Wheels

These days, the aftermarket realm doesn't overlook any brand out there, not even Rolls-Royce. In fact, we're here to zoom in on a Ghost that has been touched by the custom car wand. And this Roller just happens to be part of the modded ride collection of American actor Sung Kang (you know, Han Lue from The Fast and The Furious Saga, who has also been confirmed for the upcoming F9 title).
This lavish sedan is a member of the pre-revamp Ghost family introduced back in 2010 (the Series II mid-cycle revamp came about in 2015), so its owner wanted to make sure the car stays on the radar.
The mods fitted to the machine stick to the road connection. As such, the Goodwood machine now sits considerably closer to the road and it looks like this is the result of an air suspension, which means the driver can easily lift the car.
As for the custom shoes of the luxurious four-door, the 22-inch units we have here were delivered by Rennen Forged Wheels (this is an American aftermarket developer).
For the record, purists have no reason to fret about this, since the said transformation is not difficult to reverse. Nevertheless, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, which comes from Kang, it looks like the Ghost is set to receive a new attire, possibly in the form of a wrap.
And since we're talking custom rides sporting the Spirit of Ecstasy, let's go through a pair of such projects, shall we?
The first is a build from the real world, namely a Phantom that has given up on its factory V8 in favor of the good old LS swap - this is no beater, with the details of the vehicle being seriously polished.
Of course, renderings involving such projects are extremely popular and we've recently zoomed in on a pixel portrait that might just be the wildest one to date. And that's because this takes a Silver Cloud III and turns it into a... private jet.
