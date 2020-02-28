Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6x6 Looks Like a Gentle Giant

The rendering that now occupies our screens is the kind that can split those who like to spend their time on the automotive-related side of social media from old-school aficionados. So while the latter would wonder why such a pixel portrait would show up, the first could come with a different question: why hasn't anybody built a 6x6 incarnation of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan yet?
Regardless on which side of the imaginary fence you happen to be, it's worth noting that this digital creation appears elaborate enough to live up to that Spirit Of Ecstasy adorning the radiator grille.
As such, instead of adding a bed to the first SUV in the history of the British automotive producer, the rendering sees the C-pillars being elongated. This creates a more sophisticated shape that sits above the pair of axles found at the back of the vehicle.
In fact, since Car News Network, the digital label behind the pixel effort, has added the base image to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you can easily notice the changes.
As for a potential real-world build, the sheer idea of a high-rider is enough to antagonize purists, this sort of argument probably wouldn't get in the way of an eccentric aficionado looking to steal the social media show with the help of such a project.
Besides, the number of custom adventures revolving around Rolls-Royce machines appears to be on the rise. In fact, we've talked about such a shenanigan earlier today, albeit with this being the light kind - American actor Sung Kang (you know, Han Lue from The Fast and The Furious saga) has gifted his Ghost with air suspension and a set of 22-inch wheels.
When it comes to a more radical project, we can look back to this Silver Shadow, which has been turned into al all-out drift car.
