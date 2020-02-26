1 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Can Donut Although the SUV Doesn’t Exactly Like It

Rolls-Royce Launches World’s Most Exclusive Club With Whisper App

Rolls-Royce owners are now able to not mingle with the rest of us mortals on social media, as they've gotten their own online platform, courtesy of the luxury automaker.



Whispers is like Facebook but so much better, with



It will offer a place for the “marque’s worldwide client fraternity” to connect, to share experiences, or to get the rarest or customizable experiences and products. Editorial content like thought pieces and inspiring articles, curated by Roll-Royce’s own Luxury Intelligence Unit will also be included.



“This is Whispers. A digital House of Rolls-Royce, Whispers acts as an entrepôt to a world that Rolls-Royce intimately and uniquely understands – a digital gateway to a curated world of luxury,” the automaker says.



Car owners will be able to “liaise” with other patrons in complete privacy, or reach out to the Rolls-Royce brass. They will also be able to secure invites to exclusive events and gatherings, like backstage passes to the Grammys or VIP access to Coachella to meet the artists, or tickets to the Oscars.



Whispers offers patrons the possibility to customize their own racetrack, book a private concert, craft their perfect cognac, plan the ideal getaway, be it in Africa or Antarctica, or commission a personalized Monopoly set that would incorporate their own assets and properties. It delivers content based on patrons’ preferences, allowing them to purchase curiosities or luxury products from the comfort of their home.



“Whispers is completely unique. It is a digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond, where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together and are tailored to meet the demands and tastes of our eclectic and highly valued community of clients,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, says.



“Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community,” Müller-Ötvö adds.



