There are plenty of gear heads who would love to see this Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III going from the screen to the garage and eventually landing on the street, such are the ways of the various tuning subcultures.So, let's take the time to break down the aftermarket treatment the Goodwood machine has received, shall we?The first aspect that catches the eye is how the Rolls seems to be gently touching the road, which is a result of an air suspension setup. Then we have the body kit - while the heresy that is the addition of such fenders on a RR means this can't be labeled as "restrained," I have to admit it has been well integrated.As if the custom wheels fitted to this 1960s machine weren't enough of a spotlight target, their camber angle is perhaps the most controversial part of the build - this is simply there for aesthetic purposes.And while the rest of the vehicle appears to have been left untouched, the overall appearance might remind one of the six-wheeled contraptions from The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (you can check this out in the clip at the bottom of the page) - this is not just thanks to Khyzyl Saleem, the artist behind the virtual build, naming the Roller "Nautilus".Then again, the said nickname was also used for the fictional submarine Jules Verne placed in the hands of the just-as-fictional Captain Nemo via his novels. And, this Silver Seraph does look a bit like a sub, at least to these eyes.Oh, and regarding the rendering vs. actual build point made above, such a project wouldn't be a first