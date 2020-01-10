Sea Ray SLX-R 400e Outboard, the First Boat Ever Shown at CES, Is a Stunner

The Consumer Electronics Show is the place to be to find out more on the latest technologies and their probable applications. The 2020 edition of CES, which took place in Las Vegas earlier this month, marked the first time a boat was demoed.
That boat is the Sea Ray SLX-R 400e Outboard, from Sea Ray, a brand under Brunswick. It’s based on the SLX 400 bowrider but adds technological innovation and electrification, making it the most efficient and smart boat in the Sea Ray range, as BoatSales notes.
Powered by three new-generation Mercury Racing 450R engines, the boat also includes the Fathom e-Power System that’s the equivalent of 10 Tesla batteries, which means it can switch to electric to save fuel or to extend its stay on the water. Also to that end, it is fitted with a sleeping cabin under deck that can comfortably sleep 4 people. An onboard lithium-ion battery pack can kick in to take the place of gas generators, saving energy.
The 40-yacht vessel can seat up to 20 people and stands out for the amount of tech it packs. One highlight is the Future Helm concept, which allows passengers to communicate with it through gestures and voice commands. Another would be the auto-docking feature.
“CES presents a unique opportunity to debut the new SLX-R 400e in front of an audience that will truly appreciate its beauty, capabilities and incredible suite of new technologies,” Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president, said ahead of the demo. “This pioneering new model, which will be available in 2020, showcases the kind of unique, advanced technologies that are worthy of the world's largest consumer electronics show.”
“We see the tracks of Autonomy/ADAS, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access being important to the future of our products and services – and you will see us continue our growth in these vertical technology suites including here at CES,” Brunswick's Chief Executive Officer Dave Foulkes added.
Sea Ray is hoping that the technology included on this pioneer ship will eventually make its way onto all Sea Ray models, providing more efficient, greener and quieter adventures at sea for its customers.
