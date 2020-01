Custom Tiny House Is Made to Resemble a Leaf, Erase Barriers With the Outdoors

The most outstanding feature is the angular, wooden exterior, made even more visually impacting by the open deck area and the expansive glass panels on one side. This is the front of the house, which pretty much erases all barriers with the outdoors, according to designers Gijsbert Schutten and Gijs Coumou: when you’re in the living room area, looking out, you could easily forget you’re inside a tiny house on wheels.“Those big windows give an unobstructed view of the outside world. You almost forget you’re inside,” Schutten explains to Dwell . Of the angular design, he says: “The shape of the house was inspired by the lines that appear when you carefully fold a leaf. The window shutters give the effect of the way light scatters through the forest.”Inside, the 182-square-foot living space is lined with pine wood (the same as used on the outside, ThermoWood radiata pine), while the gray vinyl flooring resembles concrete. The angled roofline creates ample space for similarly-angled bookshelves and storage spaces on the ground floor, and a sleeping area above. The ground floor includes a seating area with heating element / stove and firewood storage underneath and a single chair made from a salvaged tree stump. The new owner likes to sit either on the open deck or on the floor, so there was no need to add cluster to an already small living space.There is, of course, an area designed for meals or work, including a sink and a folding table and chairs, as well as a bathroom with shower, furnished in the same gray vinyl as the floor. Upstairs is the sleeping area with a double twin mattress, accessible by a wall ladder also made of wood (of course).According to the designers, the owner wanted a home that would reflect her biggest passions, walking, camping and bushcraft. In return, she got a tiny house on wheels that stands out for its simplicity and daring design, excellent use of space and materials that are made to blend in with the great outdoors. It might not be the most luxurious trailer in the world, but at the same time, it’s elegant and practical.If anything, the Makatita Tiny Home is proof that you don’t have to go big in order to have something nice. Simplicity and what you could call a “return to nature” also pay off – in the right designer hands.That said, there is no word on how much that Makatita cost. Average prices for tiny homes range from $30,000 to $40,000, but they can cost as much as $180,000 if you go overboard with the design. Anything under $100,000 is still cheaper than a decent RV , so there’s that to factor in when making a decision as well.