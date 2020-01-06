Custom Tiny House Is Made to Resemble a Leaf, Erase Barriers With the Outdoors

The tiny house movement has been around for quite some time, and its popularity continues to grow steadily. Tiny houses offer independence, the possibility to live off the grid with just the bare necessities but still in plenty of comfort, and the freedom to relocate whenever you want or need to. Tiny houses are homes on wheels, so if you have a car that can tow an RV, you could consider switching to one.
Liberte Tiny Houses from the Netherlands makes custom tiny houses, and its most recent design is quite outstanding. Called the Makatita Tiny Home after its new owner, Willeke Makatita, it’s inspired by Mother Nature for an owner who loves nothing more than to spend time in the great outdoors. The Makatita is made to resemble a leaf, combining the aesthetic of a wooden cabin with industrial design for the finishing touches, while erasing all boundaries with the outside world.
Though sparsely decorated with built-in furniture, which allows for maximum use of space, it’s warm and welcoming. More importantly, it can blend in with nature, while offering shelter and freedom.
“Those big windows give an unobstructed view of the outside world. You almost forget you’re inside,” Schutten explains to Dwell. Of the angular design, he says: “The shape of the house was inspired by the lines that appear when you carefully fold a leaf. The window shutters give the effect of the way light scatters through the forest.”
Inside, the 182-square-foot living space is lined with pine wood (the same as used on the outside, ThermoWood radiata pine), while the gray vinyl flooring resembles concrete. The angled roofline creates ample space for similarly-angled bookshelves and storage spaces on the ground floor, and a sleeping area above. The ground floor includes a seating area with heating element / stove and firewood storage underneath and a single chair made from a salvaged tree stump. The new owner likes to sit either on the open deck or on the floor, so there was no need to add cluster to an already small living space.
There is, of course, an area designed for meals or work, including a sink and a folding table and chairs, as well as a bathroom with shower, furnished in the same gray vinyl as the floor. Upstairs is the sleeping area with a double twin mattress, accessible by a wall ladder also made of wood (of course).
If anything, the Makatita Tiny Home is proof that you don’t have to go big in order to have something nice. Simplicity and what you could call a “return to nature” also pay off – in the right designer hands.
That said, there is no word on how much that Makatita cost. Average prices for tiny homes range from $30,000 to $40,000, but they can cost as much as $180,000 if you go overboard with the design. Anything under $100,000 is still cheaper than a decent RV, so there’s that to factor in when making a decision as well.
Liberte Tiny Houses from the Netherlands makes custom tiny houses, and its most recent design is quite outstanding. Called the Makatita Tiny Home after its new owner, Willeke Makatita, it’s inspired by Mother Nature for an owner who loves nothing more than to spend time in the great outdoors. The Makatita is made to resemble a leaf, combining the aesthetic of a wooden cabin with industrial design for the finishing touches, while erasing all boundaries with the outside world.
Though sparsely decorated with built-in furniture, which allows for maximum use of space, it’s warm and welcoming. More importantly, it can blend in with nature, while offering shelter and freedom.
“Those big windows give an unobstructed view of the outside world. You almost forget you’re inside,” Schutten explains to Dwell. Of the angular design, he says: “The shape of the house was inspired by the lines that appear when you carefully fold a leaf. The window shutters give the effect of the way light scatters through the forest.”
Inside, the 182-square-foot living space is lined with pine wood (the same as used on the outside, ThermoWood radiata pine), while the gray vinyl flooring resembles concrete. The angled roofline creates ample space for similarly-angled bookshelves and storage spaces on the ground floor, and a sleeping area above. The ground floor includes a seating area with heating element / stove and firewood storage underneath and a single chair made from a salvaged tree stump. The new owner likes to sit either on the open deck or on the floor, so there was no need to add cluster to an already small living space.
There is, of course, an area designed for meals or work, including a sink and a folding table and chairs, as well as a bathroom with shower, furnished in the same gray vinyl as the floor. Upstairs is the sleeping area with a double twin mattress, accessible by a wall ladder also made of wood (of course).
If anything, the Makatita Tiny Home is proof that you don’t have to go big in order to have something nice. Simplicity and what you could call a “return to nature” also pay off – in the right designer hands.
That said, there is no word on how much that Makatita cost. Average prices for tiny homes range from $30,000 to $40,000, but they can cost as much as $180,000 if you go overboard with the design. Anything under $100,000 is still cheaper than a decent RV, so there’s that to factor in when making a decision as well.