Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Looks Amazing as a Roadster

It was 2016 when Rolls-Royce gifted the world with the Vision Next 100 Concept and yet, if you've somehow missed this, the thing will easily seem like it was released... much later on in this century. Then again, this only means the designers have done their job well, since their task was to celebrate the heritage of the brand while taking us into the future. Of course, there will always be aficionados who want more, which is how we end up with creations like this Roadster version of the machine, which is clearly a rendering.
The roof is not the only thing that got left behind while this RR spent some time in Photoshop. Instead, the windshield was also "chopped" - if anything, the newfound shape of the glass only adds to the elegance of the machine.
So while the changes might be limited, they have a significant impact on the look of the Goodwood concept. And we have to thank digital art label Spdesignsest for this piece of eye candy.
Keep in mind that the 103EX (this is the internal name of the machine) is a tale of autonomous driving that relies on electric propulsion - Rolls-Royce may have steered clear of electrification after its customers clearly stated their intention towards this, but things will change in the future, especially with parent company BMW making sustained EV efforts.
So. let's take a bit of time to remember how Rolls-Royce sees the bewildering concept, with this also helping us understand its purpose.
"I envision that the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 will play a key role in these people’s lives," Giles Taylor, who held the position of Rolls-Royce Design Director back in the day, said. "Guiding and conveying them effortlessly through their life’s journey in an exquisite sanctuary where they can reflect in peace ahead of arriving in the grades style."
Of course, that peace might not be the same without a roof, but this is another story for another time.
