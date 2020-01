This pixel portrait introduces a Rolls-Royce Dawn, which is the open-top incarnation of the Ghost , or, as some call it, a more sensible alternative to the Phantom Drophead Coupe. However, unlike... any such model we've seen before, this has been given a single-seater conversion.You shouldn't allow the description above to trick you into believing this is some uber-sophisticated body transformation. Instead, we're talking about a cover that can be placed over the cabin when the roof is folded, with this being destined for the egocentric driver - pixel tip to digital label J.B.Cars for this virtual contraption.As for the potential Maranello rivalry mentioned above, which obviously involves the SP1 version of the Monza (in turn, the latter is built on the 812 Superfast), this should be treated like the rest of the car, so it shouldn't be taken seriously. Or should it?You see, such an idea might sound ridiculous to you and me, but in today's custom car landscape, which is dominated by the need for social media attention, we might just see a wacky aficionado commissioning such a cover. Of course, the idea could be used for any convertible, not just the pricey Rolls-Royce Dawn. For instance, one pathway that seems likely to deliver such a build could involve the 24 Hours of Le Mons However, we have to keep in mind that the real-world aspects of the said transformation would be more complex than simply throwing a massive lightweight panel over the car, as, for instance, one would have to address any potential safety concerns.