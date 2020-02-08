Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud "Private Jet" Looks Ready To Take Flight

At first sight, the rendering that now sits on our screens might seem like a mere digital dream. But what if we take things one step further and think about the connections this pixel portrait could involve? For one thing, while the Rolls-Royce automaker is owned by BMW, we can also talk about Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, the British engineering company that owns the 1904-born Rolls-Royce power system producer, a company whose hardware powers a plethora of aircrafts.
Of course, taking a Silver Cloud III, which is the model portrayed here, and gifting it with a set of jet engines is something that seems much more suitable to a rendering than any sort of oddball-grade marketing stunt, so we'll probably stick to the virtual realm here.
It's worth noting that the said propulsion hardware is not the only change applied to the luxury sedan. Fortunately, though, the body modifications are limited to golden trim replacing the traditional chrome finish.
As for the machine itself, you should that the lavish four-door was built between 1963 and 1966.
While we're dwelling on dreams here, there are two more fantasies we need to discuss. First of all, you should know that Plastiliner, the digital label behind this image, has a passion for this kind of airborne transformation. Heck, this RR isn't even its wildest creation of the sort, with that title probably going to this Bugatti Chiron "Semi".
As for those of you who find joy in the idea of a remastered Silver Cloud III, but prefer wheels to anything else, make sure to also check out the "Nautilus" rendering we discussed last month.
Still hungry for such lavish shenanigans? Well, the real world also has a few stunts to offer and I have to tell you these are not that far from the wacky renderings mentioned above. For instance, here's a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow drift car.
