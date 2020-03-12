New Toyota GT 86 "Black Limited" Comes With Bronze Wheels, Boasts AE86 Vibes

Bronze and black is an interesting color combination in the automotive world, and Toyota knows it too. Inspired by the AE86 Sprinter Trueno Black Limited, the GT 86 Black Limited is exclusive to Japan. Only 86 examples will be offered with both three- and two-pedal setups.
The six-speed manual is listed at 3,518,000 yen in the Land of the Rising Sun while the torque-converter automatic is 3,586,000 yen. At current exchange rates, that’s $34,000 and a $600 premium. The 17-inch wheels that are finished in bronze are complemented by Brembo brake calipers in red, ventilated discs, Sachs shock absorbers, a trunk lid spoiler, and a few underbody aerodynamic improvements.
A bronze pinstripe is optionally available as well, bringing the GT 86 closer to the AE86 from the olden days. The interior is treated to Black Limited embroidery, bronze accents, a lot of black for the suede-like artificial leather and Alcantara upholstery. Bringing the point home, the front seats of the 2+2 fixed-head coupe are wrapped in perforated leather.
The year was 1986 when the Hachi-Roku received the Black Limited special edition, then production came to a grinding halt in 1987. Toyota didn’t mention if the same will apply to the GT 86, but the end is nigh considering the endless reports about the second-gen model.
Once again developed with the help of Subaru, the half-brother of the BRZ is expected to retain the footprint of the first generation but improve on the visual front. There’s still no telling what kind of platform will underpin the newcomer, but an increasing number of people and reports suggest that the 2.0-liter boxer will level up to a 2.4-liter plant.
The Legacy, Outback, and Ascent are all available with a turbocharged boxer with 2.4 liters of displacement, yet Subaru is expected to switch from forced induction to natural aspiration for the BRZ. The same should stand true for the 86, which has zero chances of getting the 2.0-liter turbo BMW engine of the GR Supra. Rumors in regard to electrification also exist, but it’s unlikely for Subaru and Toyota to prove them true in the BRZ and 86.
Look forward to the second generation – expected to be renamed GR 86 as a nod to Gazoo Racing and the GR Supra – in July 2021. In other words, the boxer-engined twins could arrive at dealerships for the 2022 model year.
A bronze pinstripe is optionally available as well, bringing the GT 86 closer to the AE86 from the olden days. The interior is treated to Black Limited embroidery, bronze accents, a lot of black for the suede-like artificial leather and Alcantara upholstery. Bringing the point home, the front seats of the 2+2 fixed-head coupe are wrapped in perforated leather.
The year was 1986 when the Hachi-Roku received the Black Limited special edition, then production came to a grinding halt in 1987. Toyota didn’t mention if the same will apply to the GT 86, but the end is nigh considering the endless reports about the second-gen model.
Once again developed with the help of Subaru, the half-brother of the BRZ is expected to retain the footprint of the first generation but improve on the visual front. There’s still no telling what kind of platform will underpin the newcomer, but an increasing number of people and reports suggest that the 2.0-liter boxer will level up to a 2.4-liter plant.
The Legacy, Outback, and Ascent are all available with a turbocharged boxer with 2.4 liters of displacement, yet Subaru is expected to switch from forced induction to natural aspiration for the BRZ. The same should stand true for the 86, which has zero chances of getting the 2.0-liter turbo BMW engine of the GR Supra. Rumors in regard to electrification also exist, but it’s unlikely for Subaru and Toyota to prove them true in the BRZ and 86.
Look forward to the second generation – expected to be renamed GR 86 as a nod to Gazoo Racing and the GR Supra – in July 2021. In other words, the boxer-engined twins could arrive at dealerships for the 2022 model year.