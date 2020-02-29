Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud "Nautilus" Is a Land Submarine

If you're like me and spend way too much time on the automotive-related side of social media, you might have noticed a wave of Rolls-Royce custom projects, with these custom lavish adventures involving both real-world builds and renderings - this might just explain the rather extreme take on the Silver Cloud III in the rendering that has taken over our screens.
Dubbed Nautilus, this 1960s RR takes us back to the six-wheeled machines we've seen in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (you'll find a video on this at the bottom of the page). I'm not kidding, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for this work has given the Roller this nickname.
This also makes for a good occasion to remember that that same name was used for the fictional submarine found in the novels of Jules Verne (wonder what its just-as-fictional wielder, Captain Nemo, would think of this land submarine).
Now, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicate tag below) might be familiar to this massaged Goodwood machine, since we first talked about it last month. Nevertheless, that example was white (you can notice it in the image gallery above), while the shade adorning the one seen here changes quite a lot.
And, before any purists cry over those far fenders, you should know this look can be considered tame compared to certain projects you can meet in real life. And this Wraith, which has been touched by Japanese developer Office K, is an example as good as any.
Now, those of you seeking a rendering that showcases a modern Rolls-Royce in custom form can always check out this widebody Ghost. And, for the sake of comparison, here's a real-life Ghost that was dropped on custom wheels with the help of an air setup, one whose owner you might have seen on the big screen.
Sir Nautilus of Stance returns later this week...in a darker guise. - - I got my camera ready for @made.dxb this Friday & some shoots we have planned prior! Such excite!!! I will be posting updates in my story when I remember & will try to edit on the fly! - - #art #design #3d #rollsroyce #sirnautilus #lto #livetooffend #fueledbyhate #loveit #blacklist #carlifestyle #stancenation #stanceworks #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks