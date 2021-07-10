2 Saweetie Treats Herself to Rolls-Royce Phantom After Quavo Repoes Her Bentley

Conor McGregor Poses in His Rolls-Royce Phantom Like He Already Won the Fight

Today is one of the most important days in the life of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) former double champion, Conor McGregor. The decisive fight of the lightweight trilogy between him and former UFC Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes place today. 8 photos



All bets are off for this final fight. McGregor defeated Poirier in 2014 and it looked like that would be the end of it, since the Dubliner announced his retirement yet again, in 2020. But things changed and, at the beginning of this year, the 2 had a rematch that ended with Poirier’s victory. Some might say that this gives Poirier the upper hand, but if anyone is capable of turning things around even at this point, it would be McGregor – he wasn’t nicknamed Notorious for nothing.



With a birthday coming up in just 4 days, it will be interesting to see whether the Dubliner will get one of the best gifts of his life, or the opposite. Either way, his loyal Phantom Drophead Coupe will be there, waiting. UFC 264 will probably be a do-or-die moment for McGregor’s fighting career. But until then, he is reassuring his fans with a confident attitude (posing in his striking Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead) and the appropriate message – “Deeds, not words”. Today’s event will prove whether that’s the case or not.All bets are off for this final fight. McGregor defeated Poirier in 2014 and it looked like that would be the end of it, since the Dubliner announced his retirement yet again, in 2020. But things changed and, at the beginning of this year, the 2 had a rematch that ended with Poirier’s victory. Some might say that this gives Poirier the upper hand, but if anyone is capable of turning things around even at this point, it would be McGregor – he wasn’t nicknamed Notorious for nothing.Does he really need this victory? The former UFC championship already has what most would consider a dream life. He owns multiple businesses, he’s an accomplished family man and, just a couple of months ago, he was recognized as no less than the world’s highest paid athlete And, although he doesn’t flaunt his 4-wheeled masterpieces as much as others , fans get to see him in one of his numerous cars often enough. Over the years, the Irish fighter has shared funny or adventurous moments involving them, like the time he posed next to 3 Rolls-Royce cars at the famous Barclays Center in Brooklyn.Apparently, the tough athlete has a soft spot for this brand, particularly for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe model. And who could blame him? Inspired by racing yachts, with a luxurious interior that reflects the same nautical theme, this gorgeous car was made for the most lavish summer days (and nights). McGregor featured it often on his social media these past few months, whether he was meeting up with fans and signing autographs, or just flaunting his figure, like in these recent photos.With a birthday coming up in just 4 days, it will be interesting to see whether the Dubliner will get one of the best gifts of his life, or the opposite. Either way, his loyal Phantom Drophead Coupe will be there, waiting.