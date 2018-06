Then again, Drake is loaded. The Canadian rapper shelled out $150,000 for an impressive, baby blue Bentley Azure that he gifted his father, Dennis Graham. He even made sure the car was delivered on his doorstep and that the whole thing was a surprise, TMZ reports.Talk about a loving son! According to the celebrity publication, Graham was at home on Sunday evening, when he was told there was a package for him outside. He went out, thinking it was mail or something along those lines, so you can imagine his surprise when he saw the gorgeous car parked in front of the house.When he found out it was gift from Drake on Father’s Day, he FaceTimes him and thanked him profusely. Then, as one does, he took to social media to boast about what an amazing (and rich) boy he has.“I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day,” Graham writes in a post including a photo of the sweet new ride. “My wonderful son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day. Thank you so much my baby boy, @champagnepapi, it just doesn’t get any better than this. I love it, son, and I love you.”TMZ says that the car’s estimated value is about $150,000, but it doesn’t offer any details on the specs. Apparently, Graham was so surprised and overwhelmed, and yet so eager to share his joy with the world, he even provided TMZ with a photo of himself standing next to the new baller Bentley , beaming with pride, in his Sunday, baller, all-white outfit.