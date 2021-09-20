More on this:

Flo Rida Celebrates Birthday Showing Off His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Besides making music, Flo Rida, who became famous in 2007 with his hit song “Low,” also has a liking for luxurious, expensive cars, and he proves that with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. 6 photos



Flo Rida wrote about how far they’ve come, and shared: “Never in a million years we’d think we come this far celebrating our bdays together in the city we hustled and grind day and night to be blessed and to share it with friends and family. Preciate and love you my brother @strongarmprince.”



He wrote, ignoring grammar and punctuation rules, which is not uncommon though, on social media: “birthdays was the worst days now we park rolls royces in Carol city streets [neighborhood in Miami, where he grew up] Out front our own club @studio183lounge to take pictures.”



There’s no doubt the rapper made it big. As of 2021, Flo Rida's net worth is estimated to be roughly $30 million. And he spent a lot of that money on luxurious cars. In his garage, you can find a



The SUV from the luxury brand provides him with performance and comfort, as well as off-road capabilities. The model is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Cullinan has a power of 563 horsepower and a maximum 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



It also comes with a dynamic suspension that lifts it 40 mm (1.6 inches) to offer additional ground clearance when leaving the tarmac. Brake and acceleration responses adapt for greater control and responsiveness on uneven terrains.



Revealed in 2018, the Cullinan is the brand's first SUV, coming with a starting price of approximately $325,000 in the U.S.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) In a new post on social media, Flo Rida , whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, showed that friends who have the same cars together, stay together. The images, which he posted over the weekend, are of him celebrating his birthday with his right-hand man and manager, Lee “Freezy” Prince, and they both have matching Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUVs.Flo Rida wrote about how far they’ve come, and shared: “Never in a million years we’d think we come this far celebrating our bdays together in the city we hustled and grind day and night to be blessed and to share it with friends and family. Preciate and love you my brother @strongarmprince.”He wrote, ignoring grammar and punctuation rules, which is not uncommon though, on social media: “birthdays was the worst days now we park rolls royces in Carol city streets [neighborhood in Miami, where he grew up] Out front our own club @studio183lounge to take pictures.”There’s no doubt the rapper made it big. As of 2021, Flo Rida's net worth is estimated to be roughly $30 million. And he spent a lot of that money on luxurious cars. In his garage, you can find a gold-chrome Bugatti Veyron , which he purchased for a whopping $1.7 million. He also owns a Ferrari California, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Rolls-Royce Dawn (showed in the gallery), plus the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he matches with his manager's.Thefrom the luxury brand provides him with performance and comfort, as well as off-road capabilities. The model is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Cullinan has a power of 563 horsepower and a maximum 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).It also comes with a dynamic suspension that lifts it 40 mm (1.6 inches) to offer additional ground clearance when leaving the tarmac. Brake and acceleration responses adapt for greater control and responsiveness on uneven terrains.Revealed in 2018, the Cullinan is the brand's first SUV, coming with a starting price of approximately $325,000 in the U.S.