Highly Documented 1966 Nova Wants to Prove Impala Wasn’t Chevrolet’s Only Superstar

Impala was the model that gained most of Chevy’s love during the ‘60s, and when looking at the yearly sales of every nameplate in the lineup, this isn’t by any means a surprise.
Sales of the Impala peaked at over one million units in 1965, with the car eventually becoming Chevrolet’s best-selling full-size car.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that nobody cared about the other Chevy models on the market. The Corvette, the Chevelle, and the Nova, all enjoyed strong sales in the States, especially as they targeted a different audience than the Impala.
Chevrolet Nova, for instance, offered great styling in a more affordable package and with grocery-getting engines that were more focused on the economy and less on performance (of course, this wasn’t the case with the SS, but this is a completely different story).
The Nova, therefore, managed to build a very solid fanbase in the United States, and models in tip-top shape still sell for big bucks today.
eBay seller 69bowtie0 has recently posted a 1966 Nova that seems to tick just the right boxes, as it exhibits a nearly mint condition and zero rust. The car was partially restored in 2010 when the paint was resprayed and the engine was rebuilt, so it’s no surprise it runs and drives perfectly today.
The interior is great as well, but what sets this Nova apart from the rest of the crowd is the plethora of documents that it comes with. As a two-owner survivor, this Nova sells with the original manuals, service records, and even the build sheet. The Protect-O-Plate and the original window sticker are both around as well.
All of these, however, make the Nova rather expensive, as the owner hopes to get no more, no less than $42,500 for their car. On the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone is interested in a different kind of deal.
