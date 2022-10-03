Humanity Should Be Ashamed This Gorgeous 1963 Chevy Nova Became a Flower Pot

1963 was an important year for the Nova, as it witnessed the introduction of the Super Sport, also referred to as RPO Z03. Just like any other SS, it packed several exclusive goodies, including a floor shifter, bucket seats, wheel covers, and the special emblems everybody is drooling over.
Available for approximately $160, the SS package was only offered with six-cylinder engines – while this kind of defies the idea of a Super Sport for some people, the lack of a V8 was something the Nova had to deal with both in 1962 and 1963.
Chevrolet eventually introduced a V8 option in 1964 – the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower, and it could also be fitted on the SS.
A 1963 Nova is also the pile of rusty metal that you can see in the pics, and unfortunately, it’s pretty clear this car has been ignored for way too long. Currently sleeping in someone’s yard, this Nova has most likely spent decades under the clear sky, and this is why it has almost become a genuine flower pot where rust feels at home.
This is the reason you should closely inspect every inch of metal carefully. The floors and the trunk, for instance, are most likely wrecked, and eBay seller jimmyandemilymom themselves explains the car needs hinges to move.
And speaking of moving, this Nova no longer runs, but this isn’t by any means surprising anyway. The owner explains that in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a V8, so the engine is no longer the original unit.
Back in 1963, however, engine swaps that provided the Nova with V8 muscle were quite common, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the unit currently in the car was installed decades ago.
Either way, getting your hands on this Nova isn’t going to be easy, as 11 people are already fighting to take the car home. The bidding is getting close to $2,500, but the reserve is yet to be triggered.
