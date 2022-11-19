Virtual Corvette ZR1 Tops Out at 144 MPH at the Nurburgring, It's Still Worth Racing

And that's exactly how it felt to drive the 1970 Corvette ZR-1 on the virtual Nordschleife track in Assetto Corsa. This is the fifth Corvette we have tested so far, following the ZR1 versions of the C6 and C7, the classic C1, and the race-ready C7.R and C8.R.
You'd tend to think that nothing can leave a lasting impression on you after driving a modern Corvette that was built for competition purposes. While the first-generation Corvette was rather slow, it was still somewhat fun to take it around the Green Hell.
And even though it was obvious that a 1970 ZR-1 wouldn't be able to match the pace of its 755-hp successor, it was certain that it would be much faster than the C1. Back in 1962, the most capable variant of the C1 was using a 327 cu in (5.4-liter) V8 that had a maximum output of 360 horsepower.
Fast forward to the beginning of the next decade, Corvette enthusiasts could then opt for a 454 cu in (7.4-liter) V8 with 460 hp. Of course, this is just a simple way of showing how things have changed over the years for the American icon.
Over half a million units rolled off the factory floor. 1979 was the best year for this generation, with almost 10% of the entire production volume built in just 12 months. At the other end of the spectrum, 1970 generated the least impressive result, with Chevrolet building just 17,316 Corvettes throughout the year.
It was then that a few lucky people could get their hands on the rare C3 ZR1. Reportedly, Chevrolet built only 53 of these, some of which were convertibles. That makes it one of the rarest small-block 'Vettes ever, making it highly desirable among collectors.
Powered by the LT1 V8 engine, the ZR1 was built with top-notch performance in mind and had a host of upgrades to make it stand out of the crowd. But instead of going through the brochure, taking it for a spin around the track sounds a lot more exciting.
Assetto Corsa. This is a 1970 model, with 370 hp and 515 Nm of torque. Official stats have it sitting at 1,500 kg, with a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of six seconds.
The one thing you might not like about this mod is the fact that the sound file has been borrowed from the Shelby Cobra 427 S/C. There are only seven colors to choose from, and none of them is yellow. So I opted for a shade of orange instead.
Once you enter the game, take a few minutes to look at how nicely the car has been put together. One cool thing you'll notice is that the pop-up headlights are functional.
The sound doesn't seem to be working if you plan on using certain camera angles, but you can hear the engine just fine if you're going to choose the driver's POV. The cabin doesn't feel as exciting as it does with other Corvettes we've tested, but then again this car is half a century old already.
C8.R for instance. You'll notice that there is a lot of suspension travel, especially when accelerating and braking hard.
This thing almost feels like a boat on wheels. But don't let that scare you, as the handling of the C3 ZR1 is quite impressive. The 230/50/R15 tires provide just enough grip for some high-speed action, as long as you choose the right racing lines.
This mod provides predictability and a lot of excitement, especially when you get a bit of sideways action as well. Even with no driver aids, this car feels a lot easier to drive than the modern ZR1s.
Acceleration levels are decent as you go through the gears, except for a slight hesitation early on in fourth gear. Once you hit 124 mph (200 kph) that hesitation is gone, and the coast is clear up to about 232 kph.
The second lap was far from perfect, but still about 7 seconds faster overall. Chances are that if you're using a proper sim racing setup you might be able to improve that result by about 30 seconds.
You'd tend to think that nothing can leave a lasting impression on you after driving a modern Corvette that was built for competition purposes. While the first-generation Corvette was rather slow, it was still somewhat fun to take it around the Green Hell.
And even though it was obvious that a 1970 ZR-1 wouldn't be able to match the pace of its 755-hp successor, it was certain that it would be much faster than the C1. Back in 1962, the most capable variant of the C1 was using a 327 cu in (5.4-liter) V8 that had a maximum output of 360 horsepower.
Fast forward to the beginning of the next decade, Corvette enthusiasts could then opt for a 454 cu in (7.4-liter) V8 with 460 hp. Of course, this is just a simple way of showing how things have changed over the years for the American icon.
Over half a million units rolled off the factory floor. 1979 was the best year for this generation, with almost 10% of the entire production volume built in just 12 months. At the other end of the spectrum, 1970 generated the least impressive result, with Chevrolet building just 17,316 Corvettes throughout the year.
It was then that a few lucky people could get their hands on the rare C3 ZR1. Reportedly, Chevrolet built only 53 of these, some of which were convertibles. That makes it one of the rarest small-block 'Vettes ever, making it highly desirable among collectors.
Powered by the LT1 V8 engine, the ZR1 was built with top-notch performance in mind and had a host of upgrades to make it stand out of the crowd. But instead of going through the brochure, taking it for a spin around the track sounds a lot more exciting.
Assetto Corsa. This is a 1970 model, with 370 hp and 515 Nm of torque. Official stats have it sitting at 1,500 kg, with a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of six seconds.
The one thing you might not like about this mod is the fact that the sound file has been borrowed from the Shelby Cobra 427 S/C. There are only seven colors to choose from, and none of them is yellow. So I opted for a shade of orange instead.
Once you enter the game, take a few minutes to look at how nicely the car has been put together. One cool thing you'll notice is that the pop-up headlights are functional.
The sound doesn't seem to be working if you plan on using certain camera angles, but you can hear the engine just fine if you're going to choose the driver's POV. The cabin doesn't feel as exciting as it does with other Corvettes we've tested, but then again this car is half a century old already.
C8.R for instance. You'll notice that there is a lot of suspension travel, especially when accelerating and braking hard.
This thing almost feels like a boat on wheels. But don't let that scare you, as the handling of the C3 ZR1 is quite impressive. The 230/50/R15 tires provide just enough grip for some high-speed action, as long as you choose the right racing lines.
This mod provides predictability and a lot of excitement, especially when you get a bit of sideways action as well. Even with no driver aids, this car feels a lot easier to drive than the modern ZR1s.
Acceleration levels are decent as you go through the gears, except for a slight hesitation early on in fourth gear. Once you hit 124 mph (200 kph) that hesitation is gone, and the coast is clear up to about 232 kph.
The second lap was far from perfect, but still about 7 seconds faster overall. Chances are that if you're using a proper sim racing setup you might be able to improve that result by about 30 seconds.