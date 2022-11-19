Virtual Corvette ZR1 Tops Out at 144 MPH at the Nurburgring, It's Still Worth Racing

I've said this before and I'll say it again. You don't need 1,000-hp to have fun in a car. One of the most exciting cars I've ever driven was a 134-hp Suzuki Swift Sport. It's always nice when you can extract 100% of a vehicle's potential. Let's face it, if you can't handle cars with a lot of power, then you'll probably be slow in them either way. Sometimes, slower vehicles can still be extremely exciting to drive.