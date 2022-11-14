Video: Is the New Honda Civic Type R Gunning for the FWD Nurburgring Lap Record?

How else would you prove to enthusiasts that your new product is better than everything else in the segment? Why by breaking the lap record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, obviously, as that’s what several companies are doing and others are dreaming of.
Case in point, the new Honda Civic Type R was spotted about a week ago going flat-out on the famous German racetrack. According to YouTuber Misha Charoudin, there were actually not one but two examples of the compact hot hatch going flat-out on the circuit and no other vehicle in sight.
He managed to immortalize one of them for a few moments, and logic dictates that Honda may be trying to reclaim the front-wheel drive lap record for production cars on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. To do so, they will have to beat the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, which is the current king of the said racetrack, having completed the course in 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds.
As a matter of fact, they may have already set a new lap record, and they’re waiting for the right moment to make the announcement. On the other hand, it is also possible that their supposed attempt was a failure, and we will never hear about it officially. But do you actually think that the new-gen Honda Civic Type R has what it takes in order to become the fastest front-wheel drive production car on the ‘Green Hell?’
In theory, that would be a yes, thanks to the wider front and rear tracks and new suspension. It also has a bit more space between the axles compared to its predecessor, and packs a familiar drivetrain with 2.0 liters in displacement, forced induction, and 315 hp (319 ps / 235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal in the one sold in our market.
