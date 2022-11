Video: Is the New Honda Civic Type R Gunning for the FWD Nurburgring Lap Record?

kW

Case in point, the new Honda Civic Type R was spotted about a week ago going flat-out on the famous German racetrack. According to YouTuber Misha Charoudin, there were actually not one but two examples of the compact hot hatch going flat-out on the circuit and no other vehicle in sight.He managed to immortalize one of them for a few moments, and logic dictates that Honda may be trying to reclaim the front-wheel drive lap record for production cars on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. To do so, they will have to beat the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R , which is the current king of the said racetrack, having completed the course in 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds.As a matter of fact, they may have already set a new lap record, and they’re waiting for the right moment to make the announcement. On the other hand, it is also possible that their supposed attempt was a failure, and we will never hear about it officially. But do you actually think that the new-gen Honda Civic Type R has what it takes in order to become the fastest front-wheel drive production car on the ‘Green Hell?’In theory, that would be a yes, thanks to the wider front and rear tracks and new suspension. It also has a bit more space between the axles compared to its predecessor, and packs a familiar drivetrain with 2.0 liters in displacement, forced induction, and 315 hp (319 ps / 235) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal in the one sold in our market.