Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Sets Nurburgring Lap Record, Destroys Civic Type R

21 May 2019, 10:01 UTC
YouTube's premiere feature, which allows content creators to prep the audience for the launch of a fresh clip, was the path chosen by Renault Sport to introduce the new Megane RS Trophy-R. The French carmaker took to the said medium to let it slip that the newcomer, whose specs have yet to be listed, has broken the Nurburgring FWD lap record.
The official video, which should showcase the full onboard lap, will land in two hours from now and you'll find an update at the bottom of the page. Meanwhile, we've brought along a second clip - coming from a Ring spotter, this shows the RS Trophy-R test car having its way with the infamous German circuit.

Of course, the official clip will also reveal the lap time delivered by the hot hatch - so far, we've only received the teaser image above.

However, we already know what to expect, since the time to beat comes from the Honda Civic Type R, which managed to blitz the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, we're also waiting for Renault Sport to release the details of the Megane RS Trophy-R. That extra letter at the end of the badge means will bring spicy updates to an already hot machine and, for one thing, we can expect an extreme diet, one that will probably include a rear seat delete, among others.

Keep in mind that the Megane RS Trophy is animated by a 300 hp 1.8-liter turbo-four, which delivers 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) when matted to the optional dual-clutch transmission, or 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) when working with the six-speed manual.

The list of tech goodies featured on the current car already involves a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, four-wheel steering and beefy stopping hardware.The Show Might Go On
Then again, Honda was recently spotted testing an updated version of the Civic Type R at the Ring, so perhaps the Japanese carmaker will fight back.

