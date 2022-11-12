Corvette C1 Goes for a Virtual Fast Lap of the Nurburgring, It's Quite Fun

Last weekend we tested two of the fastest Corvettes ever built on the virtual layout of the Green Hell. The ZR1 has a lot of potential with its supercharged-V8 monster of an engine under the hood. But it's slightly too heavy and somewhat clumsy for the task at hand.
With plenty of room for improvement, we set a fast lap of seven minutes and 37 seconds after several attempts. By comparison, the race-ready C8.R was a lot easier to drive and also a lot faster. Even with less horsepower at hand, we stopped the watch at seven minutes and 20 seconds.
That lap time might remind you of Paul Löhmer and his Suzuki GSX-R1000. But we won't be talking about bikes today either. Instead, we decided to move on to the next Corvette mod we could find for Assetto Corsa. Needless to say, we currently have 19 different versions installed on our PC right now.
But we decided to choose an older model for today's test. And why not pick the one that started the whole Corvette craze? The Corvette C1 was introduced in 1953, and 300 cars were built that year. Back then the C1 would set you back about $3,500, which is about $35,000 in today's money.
Now, the mod we came across for Assetto Corsa is described as being a 1959 Corvette with 352 horsepower and 393 lb-ft (533 Nm) of torque. This vehicle uses a 4-speed manual gearbox and weighs 3,306 lbs (1,500 kg). With a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph), we weren't expecting to set any record in it.
You can choose between 16 different liveries, including the one that was used on the C1 at the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring race. With drivers Bill Fritts and Chuck Hall, this particular car finished the race in P16 overall.
Still, for our fast lap, we opted for a Panama Yellow/White combo as we're moving on with the yellow theme of our Nordschleife runs. The one thing we were concerned about going into this lap was whether would we be able to go from start to finish in less than 10 minutes.
You've got quite a classy character behind the wheel, and we've taken some shots of him for you to see how much work has gone into the development. If there's one thing we realized Corvette purists will not appreciate, is the fact that the sound file for this vehicle is the same one used on the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. That didn't bother us though.
With Stability Control set at 50% and all other driving aids turned off we set out for the first lap. Acceleration isn't half bad, at least not once you reach 4,000 rpm. This isn't the fastest car you'll ever drive in Assetto Corsa, but it still feels rather fun even after a few turns.
One thing you should pay attention to is its tendency to oversteer when you're not gentle enough with the brakes. But it's the kind of pleasant oversteering, as you can correct it without crashing. At least that's how it feels like with the stability control setting activated.
We went off track six or seven times on the second lap, and we even tapped the walls twice. Going down the main straight we were doing just a bit over 124 mph (200 kph), and we managed to finish the lap in 9:29.199. By comparison, we've found a few other online videos of people dipping below the nine-minute marker in this car. It would be interesting to see how it would fare in a race against other classic cars, such as the Porsche 356 for instance. Until then, you can look at the replay of our fast lap below. Perhaps we'll give it another go towards the end of the month.
With plenty of room for improvement, we set a fast lap of seven minutes and 37 seconds after several attempts. By comparison, the race-ready C8.R was a lot easier to drive and also a lot faster. Even with less horsepower at hand, we stopped the watch at seven minutes and 20 seconds.
That lap time might remind you of Paul Löhmer and his Suzuki GSX-R1000. But we won't be talking about bikes today either. Instead, we decided to move on to the next Corvette mod we could find for Assetto Corsa. Needless to say, we currently have 19 different versions installed on our PC right now.
But we decided to choose an older model for today's test. And why not pick the one that started the whole Corvette craze? The Corvette C1 was introduced in 1953, and 300 cars were built that year. Back then the C1 would set you back about $3,500, which is about $35,000 in today's money.
Now, the mod we came across for Assetto Corsa is described as being a 1959 Corvette with 352 horsepower and 393 lb-ft (533 Nm) of torque. This vehicle uses a 4-speed manual gearbox and weighs 3,306 lbs (1,500 kg). With a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph), we weren't expecting to set any record in it.
You can choose between 16 different liveries, including the one that was used on the C1 at the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring race. With drivers Bill Fritts and Chuck Hall, this particular car finished the race in P16 overall.
Still, for our fast lap, we opted for a Panama Yellow/White combo as we're moving on with the yellow theme of our Nordschleife runs. The one thing we were concerned about going into this lap was whether would we be able to go from start to finish in less than 10 minutes.
You've got quite a classy character behind the wheel, and we've taken some shots of him for you to see how much work has gone into the development. If there's one thing we realized Corvette purists will not appreciate, is the fact that the sound file for this vehicle is the same one used on the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. That didn't bother us though.
With Stability Control set at 50% and all other driving aids turned off we set out for the first lap. Acceleration isn't half bad, at least not once you reach 4,000 rpm. This isn't the fastest car you'll ever drive in Assetto Corsa, but it still feels rather fun even after a few turns.
One thing you should pay attention to is its tendency to oversteer when you're not gentle enough with the brakes. But it's the kind of pleasant oversteering, as you can correct it without crashing. At least that's how it feels like with the stability control setting activated.
We went off track six or seven times on the second lap, and we even tapped the walls twice. Going down the main straight we were doing just a bit over 124 mph (200 kph), and we managed to finish the lap in 9:29.199. By comparison, we've found a few other online videos of people dipping below the nine-minute marker in this car. It would be interesting to see how it would fare in a race against other classic cars, such as the Porsche 356 for instance. Until then, you can look at the replay of our fast lap below. Perhaps we'll give it another go towards the end of the month.