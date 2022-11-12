55 Years of Hot Wheels Corvettes Part 1: the '60s and 70s

And the question was: how many different Hot Wheels Corvettes are there? I could have guessed that there are about 20 or 30 different castings, each with dozens of variations. And that would have taken the total number of HW Corvettes up to about 500 variations or so.
But once I started digging I realized I had completely underestimated Mattel's prowess in coming up with new products every year. There are about 60 different castings for the Corvette, but I haven't finished the calculation on how many different color variations there are just yet.
Initially, I thought I would write a story about all the HW Corvettes in one go, but I realized that one could probably write an entire book on the topic instead. So, given that Hot Wheels is celebrating its 55th anniversary next year, I decided to split the story into five different parts.
That's one part for every 11 years of diecast history. Naturally, the company started rather slow, at least compared to what it's up to these days. The Custom Corvette was introduced in 1968, as part of the Sweet Sixteen series.
Hot Wheels collection. The man that designed it was Harry Bradley, who had previously worked for General Motors.
Reportedly, he snuck into GM's offices to get his hands on the blueprints for the 1968 Corvette. And that explains how the diecast version of the car could be ready at about the same time as the real one was making its way into dealerships across the United States.
For 1968, there were 15 versions of the Custom Corvette for the USA and 10 for Hong Kong, offering a plethora of colors for kids and collectors alike to choose from. There are some differences between the two, one being that the hood is smaller on the US Corvette.
While the rear end on it is part of the base, it's part of the body on the Hong Kong version. But you can find an extensive Online Redline Guide that showcases all the particularities of each given model. If you do manage to come across one of these cars, don't be shocked if you'll have to pay up to $2,000 per unit for the carded version.
RLC-exclusive item.
If you want one with a low number on the back, you might have to spend as much as $300 for it. So you already need a small fortune for this Custom Corvette casting alone, and we're barely scratching the surface here.
The Corvette Stingray came out in 1976 as part of the Flying Colors Series. Mr. Hot Wheels himself, the legendary Larry Wood, designed this casting which is modeled after a 1975 Corvette. Mattel has been pumping out different colors and liveries of it up until 2016, adding up to 56 versions in total.
You could start an entire collection just by hunting for this casting alone. We like the 1995 Real Riders Metallic Green Green version, and you can buy that for just $40 or so. But one of the first edition cars will cost 10 times as much, I've they're in good shape and still carded.
This is the part where we tell you to sit down before reading on. While this may sound silly to non-collectors, people will often time pay more for items that have certain factory errors. And it seems that someone has gone as far as to list an Error Car on eBay for $12,000.
It might sound like a Holy Grail or it might sound like pure lunacy, depending on which part of the fence you're looking from. All we know is that if you're keen to start an exclusive Hot Wheels Corvette collection, you might end up spending more money than you would by buying a brand-new C8. But more on that in Part 2.
