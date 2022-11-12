55 Years of Hot Wheels Corvettes Part 1: the '60s and 70s

I've managed to convince myself to buy a maximum of 10 Hot Wheels per month, to redirect more money toward the RX-7. Even so, every couple of days I will get one or two cars to add to my collection. And as I was finding a spot for the Mustang Funny Car Treasure Hunt, I came across a Corvette. And I realized I only have three of these in total. The next thing I know, there was a question I needed answered.