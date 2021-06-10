Only 1,000 C.8R-Inspired 2022 Corvettes Will Be Available From Late Summer

We all know that multiple production issues have plagued the current generation’s manufacturing run. Still, this time around, it’s Chevrolet that decided to cap the build on the latest special edition Corvette. As such, the 2022 Stingray will become available sometime during the summer, and the “late” availability probably means the order books will open in August for the newly introduced 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.

