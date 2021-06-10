Only 1,000 C.8R-Inspired 2022 Corvettes Will Be Available From Late Summer

We all know that multiple production issues have plagued the current generation’s manufacturing run. Still, this time around, it’s Chevrolet that decided to cap the build on the latest special edition Corvette. As such, the 2022 Stingray will become available sometime during the summer, and the “late” availability probably means the order books will open in August for the newly introduced 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.
The company has decided just 1,000 examples of the new limited series will be up for grabs in left-hand-drive markets, with all special Corvettes taking direct styling cues from the company’s No. 3 and No. 4 C8.R race cars.
Basically, Chevrolet wants everyone to fondly remember the Corvette C8.R's IMSA GTLM 2020 season dominance, which occurred just as the new race car celebrated its inaugural entry into the motorsport world.
Just in case one doesn’t remember, GM is keen to point out that last year Corvette Racing took home the manufacturers', drivers', and team titles across IMSA’s sports car championship series. So, the introduction of the new special edition has been celebrated in a racetrack environment, naturally.
Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia were at the helm of the coupe and convertible No. 3 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Editions for the triumphant arrival at the Belle Isle Park Raceway.
Meanwhile, the Corvette Stingray convertible acting as the official pace car of the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix was taken to the track by Nick Tandy, with fellow Corvette Racing teammate Tommy Milner joining the star cast in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R racer. Of course, Chevrolet will have a big outing during this weekend’s upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix as the Corvette races for the very first time at home in Detroit, Michigan.
As far as the special edition Stingray is concerned, the limited 2022 Corvette was created starting from the LT3 grade with the Z51 performance package. Both versions have special Corvette Racing-themed styling packages, with the Accelerate Yellow No. 3 editions adding gray details and the Hypersonic Gray No. 4 variants featuring yellow accents.
Additional perks include the high-wing spoiler in Carbon Flash, Yellow brake calipers, Black Trident wheels (with black lugs and “Jake” logo on the center caps), Carbon Flash side mirrors, black side rockers, and splash guards. The cockpit is adorned with a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray theme, standard GT2 or available Competition Sport seats, yellow belts, and the mandatory C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque.
By the way, there’s also a custom-fitted indoor car cover mimicking the design of the race cars, and the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition actually sells as a package that costs at least $6,595 (excluding tax). The 2022 Corvette Stingray can be ordered from July, with the coupe going for a MSRP of $62,195 (including destination freight charge) and the convertible starting at $69,695, including DFC.
