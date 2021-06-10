Someone Has Discovered a Pre-Release GTA V Map, Los Santos Under Construction

Although Rockstar remains completely tight-lipped on everything related to the upcoming enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V and, more importantly, the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, there’s so much happening right now, pretty much thanks to the huge community that has been built around the game.
And most recently, someone has come across what appears to be a beta version of the GTA V map, providing us with an early look at how Los Santos came to be.
First and foremost, let me tell you from the very beginning that I know what you’re thinking, but no, this isn’t the debugging map that has leaked before. Or at least, it doesn’t seem to be, with Twitter user @pariah87, who discovered this early version of the map and published it on the social network, explaining that the main difference is that both the airport and the docks are a work in progress this time.
The airport was complete in the debug map that previously landed online, so maybe this is just a beta version that Rockstar was using to test the game before finalizing the development.
Of course, this new leak isn’t necessarily something that makes GTA V better or worse; on the other hand, if you’re like me and just enjoy driving around Los Santos and sometimes stay in traffic and admire the buildings, this map is a neat way to figure out how everything came to be.
In the meantime, similar leaks are happening for Grand Theft Auto VI as well, though this time, the information that makes its way to the web should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.
And it’s all because everything could be just wishful thinking, as GTV VI isn’t supposed to see the daylight earlier than the late of 2023. Rockstar is now focusing all efforts on the enhanced version of GTA V coming in the fall to new-gen consoles.
First and foremost, let me tell you from the very beginning that I know what you’re thinking, but no, this isn’t the debugging map that has leaked before. Or at least, it doesn’t seem to be, with Twitter user @pariah87, who discovered this early version of the map and published it on the social network, explaining that the main difference is that both the airport and the docks are a work in progress this time.
The airport was complete in the debug map that previously landed online, so maybe this is just a beta version that Rockstar was using to test the game before finalizing the development.
Of course, this new leak isn’t necessarily something that makes GTA V better or worse; on the other hand, if you’re like me and just enjoy driving around Los Santos and sometimes stay in traffic and admire the buildings, this map is a neat way to figure out how everything came to be.
In the meantime, similar leaks are happening for Grand Theft Auto VI as well, though this time, the information that makes its way to the web should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.
And it’s all because everything could be just wishful thinking, as GTV VI isn’t supposed to see the daylight earlier than the late of 2023. Rockstar is now focusing all efforts on the enhanced version of GTA V coming in the fall to new-gen consoles.
I think I found a new #GTAV Beta map.. at least I've never seen it discussed before... airport and docks are pretty much in transition at this point... pic.twitter.com/hZO4PhtPPT— pariah87 (@pariah87) June 6, 2021