This Police Car Spinning Like Crazy Is What Makes GTA V So Awesome

As everybody knows already, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a gaming sensation, even nearly eight years after the official launch.
How is this possible? It’s pretty simple, actually. Not only that modders out there have made everything in GTA V feel as fresh as possible, even with 4K graphics, but the game is still as unpredictable as ever. Sometimes that makes it awkwardly fun, even if what’s happening isn’t necessarily helping you complete a mission.
The living proof is the video that you see here, and which was shared on reddit recently by user wanabe_pro_gamer.
While I won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see, the police car going crazy all of a sudden and spinning like it’s just trying to learn ballet is something totally unexpected. While it might be frustrating for those who hate gaming glitches, it’s something that makes you keep the eyes glued to the screen just to see how it ends.
In case you’re wondering why the police car looks so cool, it’s all thanks to the lspdfr mod, though there are plenty of other customizations out there for patrol vehicles in GTA V.
And now, the bigger question. Should Rockstar keep this kind of unpredictable thing in the upcoming GTA VI?
Because yes, work on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto advances pretty fast. While the company has remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, a recent leak claims some teasers could be part of GTA Online events when the new and enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S goes live in the fall.
However, according to a gaming tipster with a good track on such scoops, GTA VI won’t see the daylight earlier than late 2023, so we still have some two years before we finally get to find out the answer to the question above.
