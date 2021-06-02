2021 Ram 1500 TRX Sounds Meaty With AWE Cat-Back Exhaust System

From the factory, the TRX sounds pretty good thanks to stainless-steel exhaust manifolds that feed into low-restriction exhaust tips with active valves. The aftermarket, however, knows there’s room for improvement.
Enter AWE Tuning and their 0FG cat-back upgrade with drone-canceling technology and slash-cut tips. Handcrafted from T304L stainless steel with U.S. provenance, the 3.0-inch system is a bolt-on affair with 5.0-inch ports available in chrome silver or diamond black. Offered with a bespoke resonated H-pipe element for a beefier burble at idle and a muscular tone when you give it some throttle, this exhaust is backed up by a lifetime warranty.
Engineered to run smoothly from the front to the back of the off-road pickup truck, the AWE 0FG connects right after the bone-stock emissions system. Priced at $1,945 for the silver tips and $1,995 for the black finishers, the cat-back upgrade comes with a No CEL (Check Engine Light) guarantee.
The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company has also tested the louder exhaust on the dyno, confirming small gains in both horsepower and torque. Based on the dyno sheet published on AWE Tuning’s website, customers can expect 10 more horsepower and pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels.
As a brief refresher, the Ram TRX for the 2021 model year is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at the crankshaft. It’s the most potent half-ton pickup on sale today, and it will probably keep its crown as the torquiest in the segment after FoMoCo rolls out the Raptor R next year.
A twin-screw blower supplied by IHI can spin at 14,600 rpm and boosts up to 11.6 pounds per square inch, giving the Ram TRX that unmistakable whine introduced for the 2015 model year by the Challenger and Charger Hellcat. This overlading truck does come at a very prohibitive price, though.
$70,425 is the starting point as per the configurator, and optional extras will quickly balloon the final price beyond $80,000. On the upside, Ram has the decency of giving you all the off-road stuff as standard while FoMoCo used to charge $500 for the Raptor’s 4.10 front axle with a Torsen differential.
