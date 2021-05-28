Internet Detective Figures Out the Location of GTA 6

GTA V is still selling like hotcakes even after all these years, but this doesn’t mean gamers aren’t waiting for Rockstar to at least announce the launch date of the next iteration of the game.
And while the company has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to GTA VI, a massive leak that reached the web a long time ago provided us with a closer look at what to expect from the game. Including what was supposed to be the official GTA VI map, that is.
A redditor has used this alleged GTA VI map for some pretty solid Internet detective work, eventually managing to figure out where the game could be set. If the map was genuine, of course.
So as it turns out, the leaked GTA VI map was based on Rio de Janeiro, with redditor Boastful_Clown finding clues and similarities that seem to suggest the game would be set in Brazil.
Of course, nothing should be taken for granted right now, especially because everything is still in the rumor stage, but a side-by-side comparison does appear to indicate the leaked map has a few things in common with Rio.
One thing that looks pretty cool and which I hope Rockstar would bring to GTA VI is the use of several islands, which means players would have to rely on other means of transportation besides car to reach certain key points. In other words, planes and boats would become more common in GTA VI, and this can only improve the gameplay even further.
In the meantime, however, you’d better not hold your breath for the debut of GTA VI. A tipster has recently indicated that the game wouldn’t see the daylight before late 2023, as Rockstar still wants to make the most of GTA V and the success of the game it’s still recording on pretty much every single platform out there.
