Crazy Rumor Suggests GTA 6 Could Adopt Bitcoin as In-Game Currency

While Grand Theft Auto V is still selling like hotcakes and Rockstar is preparing to launch the new version of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, everybody is dreaming about the next iteration, which according to tipsters shouldn’t be here earlier than late 2023.
But despite we’re still some two years away from the moment Rockstar would take the wraps off GTA VI, someone with a good track of gaming snoops has shared a tidbit that’s totally unexpected.
Tom Henderson, who’s known for his Battlefield leaks, says Grand Theft Auto 6 would no longer use cash for in-game payments but… Bitcoin. That’s right, the next version of GTA would give up on cash and instead use cryptocurrency, possibly in an attempt to align the game with the modern world.
“Some missions will reward you in Bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broken for different cryptocurrencies,” he says.
Certainly, this is big news for everybody, not just Rockstar, especially because using crypto in GTA 6 could obviously represent a massive boost for this continuously growing market.
But on the other hand, Henderson explains that Rockstar is unlikely to call the crypto it wants to use in GTA 6 “Bitcoin,” but possibly invent a new currency that will be exclusive to the game.
“I’m not joking. This is what I heard from someone that I trust. It will likely not be called Bitcoin, but it will be a cryptocurrency,” he said.
But of course, everything should still be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, especially because we’re still pretty far from the moment GTA VI would finally see the daylight.
A leak that reached the web recently suggested Rockstar could use live events in GTA Online to drop more hints about GTA VI, especially after the enhanced version of the game lands in the fall of the year.
