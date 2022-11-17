Mercedes-AMG Continues Testing New C 63 S E Performance at the Nurburgring

Arguably the most divisive C 63 yet, the S E Performance also happens to be the most powerful of the bunch thanks to a plug-in setup. The internal combustion side of the powertrain, however, does leave a lot to be desired.
Tire noise drowning the 2.0-liter turbo hiding under the hood is anything but sporty, but on the other hand, every single prototype filmed by Automotive Mike at the Nurburgring is planted on corner entry and exit. Considering that Mercedes-AMG quotes a curb weight of 2,111 kilograms (4,654 pounds), the way the new C 63 handles is all the more impressive.
Available in four-door sedan and five-door wagon body styles, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance needs 3.4 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Top speed is estimated at 280 kilometers per hour (174 miles per hour) for both versions. Instead of a crazy three-motor setup as it’s the case with the Honda NSX, the C 63 features a rear-mounted electric motor connected to a small battery pack.
The 6.1-kWh battery is too small to expect a lot of all-electric range. The most the C 63 offers is 13 kilometers (8 miles) in one go, at speeds no higher than 125 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour). The motor is capable of cranking out 150 kW (201 horsepower) up to 10 seconds at a time, whereas the continuous output is rated at 70 kW (94 horsepower).
The 63 series features an electric exhaust gas turbocharged derived from Formula 1. The turbocharger’s electric motor is integrated into the shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and compressor wheel on the intake side. Its sole purpose is to improve response across the rev range. The turbocharger spins at up to 150,000 revolutions per minute.
Codenamed M139l, with l standing for longitudinal rather than the transverse layout of the 45 series, the 2.0-liter turbo is connected to a multi-clutch transmission. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT-9G features a wet start-off clutch as opposed to the torque converter in the 9G-Tronic.
On full song, the C 63 S E Performance develops 671 horsepower and 752 pound-foot (1,020 Nm) of torque. It’s a tremendous improvement over the V8-engined model it replaces, and it also happens to be more powerful than the standard specification of the aesthetically challenged BMW XM.
