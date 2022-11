Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (November 10–17)

Chapter 1: World Rally Experimental |Own and drive the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

Chapter 2: Bourne to Win |Win a Dirt Race in the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

Chapter 3: Gold & Blue |Take a photo of the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

Chapter 4: It’s Turbo Time |Earn 3 stars at Traiblazers in the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

Donut Media | Earn a Burnout Skill

Time Flies | Earn 6 Stars from PR Stunts in 1 minute

Go One Better | Win a Road Race in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class

Lick of Paint | Paint your vehicle’s body

Zoomin Saloons | Win a Drag Race in a German Super Saloon

Challenge Accepted | Complete a Challenge Card in Freeroam

You Rock! | Take a picture of the Copper Canyon

600 FP Car: 2019 McLaren Speedtail

400 FP Car: LaRJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

75 FP Emote: So Cute (new seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Clothing: Donut Media Black Jumper (new seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The first Festival Playlist of the Series 14 lets players earn a total of 252 points split across four weeks of various challenges and events. At the end of the Donut Media update, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). The exclusive cars are not available in the Autoshow, so you’ll have to make time to earn the required points if you want to add them to your garage.That said, during the Summer / Wet Season of Series 14, players can earn a total of 68 points. The first reward cars of the Donut Media update are the 2020 Lynk & Co. #100 Cyan Racing 03 (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2012 Ascari KZ1R (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points). To earn the necessary points, you can play any combination of events now live in Forza Horizon 5:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.As far as the season events go, we get the usual list, just different rewards. At least this time there are some incredible supercars up for grabs, including a Lamborghini Aventador and a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Here is the full list:(10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Road Racing | (A800) Anything GoesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (Autoshow value 380,000 CR)(3 pts) | Yo Dawg I Heard U Like Dirt #1L | (A800) Sports Utility HeroesReward: Builder’s Outfit (new seasonal Exclusive Clothing)(2 pts) | Eagle’s Perch | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 430 metersReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Paso Inferior | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 160 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Boost Creeps | Street Race | (B700) Retro Sports CarsReward: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(5 pts) | Wheelhouse | Cross Country | (B700) Vans & UtilityReward: 2016 Mercedes-C 63 S Coupé (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)(5 pts) | Buff Horses | Road Racing | (C600) MustangReward: 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB (Autoshow value 290,000 CR)Moving on to the challenges part of this week’s season, there are only of these available for the next seven days or so. The most important one rewards a Chevrolet Corvette, so you’ll want to complete it if you’re missing the car from your collection.(3 pts) | The New Car Show | Earn an Ultimate Burnout Skill in any 2020 vehicleReward: 100 FP(2 pts) | #POPUPHEADLIGHTS | Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R at the Hotel CastilloReward: Pop-Up (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK Phrase)(2 pts) | Drifting and Donuts | Earn 20 Drift and E-Drift Skills in any Horizon Open EventReward: 2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette (Autoshow value 250,000 CR)Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.(2 pts) | Forest Lane | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)The “Monthly Events” for Series 14 have also been revealed and they reward some very interesting cars. Make sure you complete these events by the end of the Donut Media Series 14 to avoid losing them.(12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon StoryReward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)(4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin.