Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (November 10–17)

The first Festival Playlist of the Series 14 lets players earn a total of 252 points split across four weeks of various challenges and events. At the end of the Donut Media update, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). The exclusive cars are not available in the Autoshow, so you’ll have to make time to earn the required points if you want to add them to your garage.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Road Racing | (A800) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (Autoshow value 380,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | Yo Dawg I Heard U Like Dirt #1L | (A800) Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: Builder’s Outfit (new seasonal Exclusive Clothing)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Eagle’s Perch | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 430 meters
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Paso Inferior | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 160 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Boost Creeps | Street Race | (B700) Retro Sports Cars
Reward: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Wheelhouse | Cross Country | (B700) Vans & Utility
Reward: 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Buff Horses | Road Racing | (C600) Mustang
Reward: 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB (Autoshow value 290,000 CR)
Moving on to the challenges part of this week’s season, there are only of these available for the next seven days or so. The most important one rewards a Chevrolet Corvette, so you’ll want to complete it if you’re missing the car from your collection.
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | The New Car Show | Earn an Ultimate Burnout Skill in any 2020 vehicle
Reward: 100 FP
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #POPUPHEADLIGHTS | Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R at the Hotel Castillo
Reward: Pop-Up (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK Phrase)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Drifting and Donuts | Earn 20 Drift and E-Drift Skills in any Horizon Open Event
Reward: 2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette (Autoshow value 250,000 CR)
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Forest Lane | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)
The “Monthly Events” for Series 14 have also been revealed and they reward some very interesting cars. Make sure you complete these events by the end of the Donut Media Series 14 to avoid losing them.
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon Story
Reward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin.
