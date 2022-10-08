Forza Horizon 5 10-Year Anniversary Update Arrives on October 11, Here’s What’s Coming

First off, for those who love a nice story to go with the game's racing challenges, a new Horizon Story will be added to the game, which celebrates the history of the Forza Horizon series. The new story will feature five chapters that will offer players the chance to relive some of the franchise's most popular gameplay moments, starting with Forza Horizon 5 and moving back in time.
Players who will actually finish all five chapters of the story will unlock the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Anniversary Edition, a unique version that pays homage to the original Forza Horizon cover car. That’s also the first new car worth mentioning that will be added to the game next week.
As we previously reported, Forza Horizon 5 10th anniversary will bring back the Midnight Battles mode. Players will be able to unlock a new Midnight Battle for every four victories in the Street Scene after the Horizon 10-Year Anniversary update is released. Since the mode has four Midnight Battles, a total of 16 race wins are needed to unlock them all.
Moving on to the sound experience the Horizon 10-Year Anniversary is expected to bring forth, Forza Horizon 5’s radio dial will be getting a new permanent station, which will be hosted by Bass Arena disc jockey Scott Tyler. Dubbed Horizon Mixtape, the station will bring together some of the greatest music featured in the Forza Horizon series over the year.
For those who love EventLab, the upcoming update will expand the Blueprint Builder Library with 97 recognizable props and structures from previous Forza Horizon games. The new additions will be divided into four subcategories: Colorado, Europe, Australia, and UK.
Starting October 13, a special Festival Playlist that celebrates 10 years of the Horizon Festival will kick off. Each week, a classic Horizon game will be put in the spotlight, as well as tailored activities and rewards.
Festival Playlist, too, including a selection of anniversary-themed clothing items, emotes, and car horns:
Clothing:
Emotes:
Car Horns:
Furthermore, players will have the opportunity to compete in the Honda Civic Type R Seasonal Championship, which will be available in the Festival Playlist from October 20-27.
New alloy wheels to customize your car via the Tuning & Upgrades menu will be available too, along with new Badges that will show up beside your Gamertag in races and leaderboards. Finally, the update will add several new achievements for those anxious to increase their Gamerscore in Forza Horizon 5 and a total of 28 new Accolades.
Players who will actually finish all five chapters of the story will unlock the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Anniversary Edition, a unique version that pays homage to the original Forza Horizon cover car. That’s also the first new car worth mentioning that will be added to the game next week.
As we previously reported, Forza Horizon 5 10th anniversary will bring back the Midnight Battles mode. Players will be able to unlock a new Midnight Battle for every four victories in the Street Scene after the Horizon 10-Year Anniversary update is released. Since the mode has four Midnight Battles, a total of 16 race wins are needed to unlock them all.
- 2010 Aston Martin One-77 (win four race events in the Horizon Street Scene, then win the first Midnight Battle)
- 1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen (Win eight race events in the Horizon Street Scene, then win the second Midnight Battle)
- 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I (win 12 race events in the Horizon Street Scene, then win the third Midnight Battle)
- 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV (Win 16 race events in the Horizon Street Scene, then win the fourth Midnight Battle)
Moving on to the sound experience the Horizon 10-Year Anniversary is expected to bring forth, Forza Horizon 5’s radio dial will be getting a new permanent station, which will be hosted by Bass Arena disc jockey Scott Tyler. Dubbed Horizon Mixtape, the station will bring together some of the greatest music featured in the Forza Horizon series over the year.
For those who love EventLab, the upcoming update will expand the Blueprint Builder Library with 97 recognizable props and structures from previous Forza Horizon games. The new additions will be divided into four subcategories: Colorado, Europe, Australia, and UK.
Starting October 13, a special Festival Playlist that celebrates 10 years of the Horizon Festival will kick off. Each week, a classic Horizon game will be put in the spotlight, as well as tailored activities and rewards.
Festival Playlist, too, including a selection of anniversary-themed clothing items, emotes, and car horns:
Clothing:
- Horizon Colorado Tee
- Horizon Europe Tee
- Horizon Australia Tee
- Horizon UK Tee
- Honda Hoodie
Emotes:
- What's Inside
- Take Off
- Ring Ring
- Karaoke
Car Horns:
- Horizon México Intro
- Horizon México Theme
- Fred V Grafix
- Colorado Cover Car
- Europe Cover Car
- Australia Cover Car
- UK Cover Car
- Legacy Rewind
Furthermore, players will have the opportunity to compete in the Honda Civic Type R Seasonal Championship, which will be available in the Festival Playlist from October 20-27.
- 2010 Ferrari 599XX
- 2011 Koenigsegg Agera
- 2012 Eagle Speedster
- 2010 Aston Martin One-77
New alloy wheels to customize your car via the Tuning & Upgrades menu will be available too, along with new Badges that will show up beside your Gamertag in races and leaderboards. Finally, the update will add several new achievements for those anxious to increase their Gamerscore in Forza Horizon 5 and a total of 28 new Accolades.