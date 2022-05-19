Bugatti Chiron Speedtail Sounds Like a 3D Match Made in McLaren Hypercar Heaven

Over in the rarefied ICE hypercar universe, there is not much that Bugatti must prove anymore. Even a dyno run of the automaker's most powerful road-going car might be an entirely memorable experience.
Even though driving a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport might be out of reach for many people, that does not mean there are any fewer folks, or even brands, who aspire towards one day testing the incredible forces produced by an exquisite example of the brand’s foundry. Hey, according to a certain automotive virtual artist, even an exotic manufacturer like McLaren might want to secretly join forces with the flagship Volkswagen AG brand.
If not in the real world, then at least across the virtual realm, according to Yokatan, the virtual artist better known as yokatan3d on social media, who has recently imagined another digital project, and, this time around, it's a “mashup.” Well, sort of, at least, since it is called Bugatti Chiron Speedtail.
Probably enticed by the longtail allure of the Chiron Super Sport, the pixel master has jumped from an equally cool Nissan Silvia S15 “with a few mods” directly into the hypercar stratosphere, arguably skipping a few levels here and there. No worries, though.
That is probably all right since this CGI expert does not have a very prolific social media reel and it takes quite a lot of patience before seeing something new. At least the waiting was well worth it, as the eerie two-tone (has anyone else noticed the borderline invisible stripes?) Bugatti Chiron Speedtail digital project seems like a 3D mashup match made in McLaren hypercar heaven, allowing the Brits to also elevate their high-speed game to new heights.
Alas, this is merely wishful thinking, and we can be pretty sure that a McLaren – Bugatti collaboration is quite out of the question. Though, it’s too bad, since we started to grow rather fond of seeing a Chiron sport those swanky Speedtail wheel caps and goofing around in a septic studio environment…
