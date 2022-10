Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 27 – Nov. 3)

Chapter 1: Anniversary-ception | Own and drive the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Chapter 2: You’re the Boss! | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs in the Centenario

Chapter 3: Home Street Home | Win a Street Race in the Centenario

Chapter 4: Land Down Under | Beep your horn in the Centenario

Party Like It’s 2016 | Visit the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas

Stay on Target | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs

Speed Boost! | Earn an Ultimate Speed Skill in any Hot Wheels Car

Nighthawk | Win any Midnight Battle

Blizzard Mountain | Earn 100,000 Skill Score at La Gran Caldera

Do You Even… Oh, You Do | Earn 3 Stars at Drift Zones

Surfers Paradise | Earn a Kangaroo Skill in any Holden

700 FP Car: 2015 Koenigsegg One:1 (Autoshow value 2,800,000 CR)

350 FP Car: 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

75 FP Emote: What’s Inside

75 FP Car Horn: Fred V Grafix (new seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Clothing: Horizon Europe Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Just to recap, these Series rewards are the Wuling Sunshine (seasonal exclusive car – 80 points) and the McLaren 650S Spider (seasonal exclusive – 160 points). Both can be acquired by the end of the next Festival Playlist, so there’s still time to earn the required points.As far as this season’s rewards go, two cars are now available to unlock for just 60 points: 2012 Eagle Speedster (new seasonal exclusive car – 20 points) and 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang (seasonal exclusive car – 40 points). Players have until November 3 to add these cars to their collection.The third Festival Playlist of this Series celebrates Forza Horizon 3, so expect some events and rewards to be related to this particular installment. That said, the gates are open now for everyone who enjoys these weekly Forza Horizon 5 activities.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30 am PT and is open for 7 days.The bread and butter of this week’s Festival Playlist consists of several events that reward a couple of cars and Super Wheelspins, so you’ll definitely want to check which ones you’re missing from your collection. Below is the full list of events and their respective rewards:| Mini Games| Stock Showdown: HSV GEN-F GTSNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)| Metal Bird | (A800) ToyotaReward: Super Wheelspin| Ranas Saltarinas | (B700 Mazda)Reward: Super Wheelspin| Salto de Rio | (C600) HoldenReward: Super Wheelspin| Aussie Rules! | (A800) Country: AustraliaReward: Dusky - Ingrid Is a Hybrid (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)| Nissan to the Max | (B700) NissanReward: 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)| Clever Girl! | (C600) RaptorReward: 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)| Co-Op ChampionshipsThree new challenges are going live with this season, one of which rewards a gorgeous 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. Ironically, another of these challenges requires you to have already won the car, so it’s basically free content.| #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas.Reward: Australia Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)| One For the Streets | Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom EventReward: Ring Ring (Emote)| Warren Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Australia Bonus BoardsReward: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.| Ice Crash | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: Super Wheelspin| Reach for the Stars | (SS 998) Country: FranceReward: Nissan 370ZAs far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the one announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:| Horizon Origins | Complete all chaptersReward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)| Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.| Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.