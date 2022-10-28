Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 27 – Nov. 3)

Just to recap, these Series rewards are the Wuling Sunshine (seasonal exclusive car – 80 points) and the McLaren 650S Spider (seasonal exclusive – 160 points). Both can be acquired by the end of the next Festival Playlist, so there’s still time to earn the required points.
As far as this season’s rewards go, two cars are now available to unlock for just 60 points: 2012 Eagle Speedster (new seasonal exclusive car – 20 points) and 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang (seasonal exclusive car – 40 points). Players have until November 3 to add these cars to their collection.
The third Festival Playlist of this Series celebrates Forza Horizon 3, so expect some events and rewards to be related to this particular installment. That said, the gates are open now for everyone who enjoys these weekly Forza Horizon 5 activities.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30 am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: HSV GEN-F GTS
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Metal Bird | (A800) Toyota
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Ranas Saltarinas | (B700 Mazda)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Salto de Rio | (C600) Holden
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Aussie Rules! | (A800) Country: Australia
Reward: Dusky - Ingrid Is a Hybrid (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Nissan to the Max | (B700) Nissan
Reward: 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Clever Girl! | (C600) Raptor
Reward: 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. Ironically, another of these challenges requires you to have already won the car, so it’s basically free content.Challenges
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas.
Reward: Australia Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | One For the Streets | Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Event
Reward: Ring Ring (Emote)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Warren Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Australia Bonus Boards
Reward: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Ice Crash | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Reach for the Stars | (SS 998) Country: France
Reward: Nissan 370Z
As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the one announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chapters
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
As far as this season’s rewards go, two cars are now available to unlock for just 60 points: 2012 Eagle Speedster (new seasonal exclusive car – 20 points) and 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang (seasonal exclusive car – 40 points). Players have until November 3 to add these cars to their collection.
The third Festival Playlist of this Series celebrates Forza Horizon 3, so expect some events and rewards to be related to this particular installment. That said, the gates are open now for everyone who enjoys these weekly Forza Horizon 5 activities.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Anniversary-ception | Own and drive the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- Chapter 2: You’re the Boss! | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs in the Centenario
- Chapter 3: Home Street Home | Win a Street Race in the Centenario
- Chapter 4: Land Down Under | Beep your horn in the Centenario
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30 am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Party Like It’s 2016 | Visit the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas
- Stay on Target | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs
- Speed Boost! | Earn an Ultimate Speed Skill in any Hot Wheels Car
- Nighthawk | Win any Midnight Battle
- Blizzard Mountain | Earn 100,000 Skill Score at La Gran Caldera
- Do You Even… Oh, You Do | Earn 3 Stars at Drift Zones
- Surfers Paradise | Earn a Kangaroo Skill in any Holden
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 2015 Koenigsegg One:1 (Autoshow value 2,800,000 CR)
- 350 FP Car: 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Emote: What’s Inside
- 75 FP Car Horn: Fred V Grafix (new seasonal Exclusive)
- 75 FP Clothing: Horizon Europe Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: HSV GEN-F GTS
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Metal Bird | (A800) Toyota
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Ranas Saltarinas | (B700 Mazda)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Salto de Rio | (C600) Holden
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Aussie Rules! | (A800) Country: Australia
Reward: Dusky - Ingrid Is a Hybrid (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Nissan to the Max | (B700) Nissan
Reward: 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Clever Girl! | (C600) Raptor
Reward: 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4. Ironically, another of these challenges requires you to have already won the car, so it’s basically free content.Challenges
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 at the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas.
Reward: Australia Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | One For the Streets | Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Event
Reward: Ring Ring (Emote)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Warren Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Australia Bonus Boards
Reward: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Ice Crash | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Reach for the Stars | (SS 998) Country: France
Reward: Nissan 370Z
As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the one announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chapters
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.