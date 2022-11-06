Donut Media Arrives in Forza Horizon 5 on November 8

But before that, it’s worth noting that Forza Horizon 5’s next update is bringing Donut Media to the game. The American automotive content brand, known mainly for its YouTube channel and online merchandise store, will be added to Forza Horizon 5 in the form of a new Horizon Story, which will be available to play from November 10.
Last but not least, a bunch of new and returning cars will be available to unlock in the Donut Media Festival Playlist: 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03, 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller, 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon, and 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler.
Although these are all the details revealed by Playground Games, the developer did say that this is only just the beginning of its collaboration with Donut Media, which means we should expect more similarly themed events coming in 2023.
- 1997 BMW M3
- 2005 BMW M3
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 2003 Honda S2000
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits)
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K's
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2013 Toyota 86
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
As far as the new Festival Playlist events, every week Donut Media will bring themed Seasonal Championships and Weekly Forzathon Challenges to the game, including Pop Up Headlight races, Money Pip Miata races, HiLow Fairlady races, Up to Speed challenges and more.
Clothing Items
- Donut Media Leaf Cap
- Donut Media Grey Hoodie
- Donut Media Black Jumper
- Donut Media HRSPRS Relaxed Tee
- Donut Media Black Cap
- Donut Media Modern Race Helmet
- Donut Media Black Bomber Jacket
- Donut Media Yellow Relaxed Tee
Forza LINK
- “MO POWA BABY”
- “POP UP, UP & DOWN, HEADLIGHTS”
Last but not least, a bunch of new and returning cars will be available to unlock in the Donut Media Festival Playlist: 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03, 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller, 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon, and 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler.
Although these are all the details revealed by Playground Games, the developer did say that this is only just the beginning of its collaboration with Donut Media, which means we should expect more similarly themed events coming in 2023.