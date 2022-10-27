1979 Pontiac Firebird Saved From a Barn Once, Now It Needs to Be Saved Again

1979 was the best year ever for the Trans Am, as its production skyrocketed from just a little over 3,000 at the start of the decade to over 117,000 cars.
However, the other Firebird models also continued to sell strong. The standard model, for instance, exceeded 38,600 units, while the Esprit production got close to 31,000 cars. The Formula was next with nearly 25,000 units.
One of these Formulas is right here fighting for yet another chance after previously being saved from a barn.
As you can tell from the images shared on eBay by seller mopedsports5, this Firebird isn’t necessarily a mint project, but on the other hand, it doesn’t look that rough either.
It comes with rust in the typical spots, and worth knowing is that the quarter panels might need to be replaced completely.
On the other hand, there’s good news on almost every single front. The car still flexes its original white paint, the engine under the hood is a 307 with 270 horsepower, and the Firebird rolled off the assembly lines as a highly optioned model.
Clearly, it still requires plenty of work, but once restored, this Firebird would make for a very eye-catching Pontiac.
One of the best things about the car is that it’s being sold without a reserve. This means that the highest bidder can take it home, and given the auction started with a super-low price, it’s really not a surprise that so many people joined the race.
At the time of writing, there are close to 40 bids, and the top offer hasn’t even surpassed $1,500. This seems to indicate the car will sell for cheap, but this is something that remains to be seen given the auction is projected to come to an end in a little over one day.
One of these Formulas is right here fighting for yet another chance after previously being saved from a barn.
As you can tell from the images shared on eBay by seller mopedsports5, this Firebird isn’t necessarily a mint project, but on the other hand, it doesn’t look that rough either.
It comes with rust in the typical spots, and worth knowing is that the quarter panels might need to be replaced completely.
On the other hand, there’s good news on almost every single front. The car still flexes its original white paint, the engine under the hood is a 307 with 270 horsepower, and the Firebird rolled off the assembly lines as a highly optioned model.
Clearly, it still requires plenty of work, but once restored, this Firebird would make for a very eye-catching Pontiac.
One of the best things about the car is that it’s being sold without a reserve. This means that the highest bidder can take it home, and given the auction started with a super-low price, it’s really not a surprise that so many people joined the race.
At the time of writing, there are close to 40 bids, and the top offer hasn’t even surpassed $1,500. This seems to indicate the car will sell for cheap, but this is something that remains to be seen given the auction is projected to come to an end in a little over one day.