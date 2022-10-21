Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 20 – 27)

Before we deep-dive into this week’s Festival Playlist, keep in mind that you can unlock the 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary in Forza Horizon 5 at any time by simply completing all chapters of the new Horizon Origins Story.
The two cars available to unlock during Autumn / Storm Season require 60 points, which can be earned by completing any of the current and previous events and challenges from the Festival Playlist. The 2011 Koenigsegg Agera (Exclusive Legendary car – 20 points) and the Gallardo Spyder (Hard to Find Epic car – 40 points) can be yours if you earn enough points to unlock them.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Peugeot 207 S
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: Ferrari 458
Playground Games (3 pts) | “Team King” | Aerodromo en La Selva | (B700) Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: Audi quattro
EventLab (3 pts) | | (B700) Anything Goes
Reward: Take Off (Emote)
EventLab (3 pts) | | (C600) VW Corrado
Reward: Star 27 Sundress (Clothing)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Green Hills | (S2 998) Ferrari |
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | River Run | (S1 900) Lamborghini |
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Pyramid of the Sun | (S2 998) Bugatti | 130.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Honda Civic Type R | Road Racing | (A800) Honda Civic Type R
Reward: Honda Hoodie (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Championship (5 pts) | Euro Cross | Road Racing | (A800) Country: Italy
Reward: Keeno - Nocturne (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Hot Hatch Hustle | Street Scene | (B700) Hot Hatch
Reward: Peugeot 207 S
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 2 Festival Site in Colinas Aridas
Reward: Europe Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Country Roads Take Me Home | Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Event
Reward: 1970 Dodge Challenger
Collectibles (2 pts) | Ben Green Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Europe Bonus Boards on the roads north-west of the Stadium
Reward: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Supersonic Spiral | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Into the Woods | (SS 998) Country: France
Reward: 1993 Renault Clio
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chapters
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin.
