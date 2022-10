Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 20 – 27)

Chapter 1: Expect the Unexpected | Own and drive the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Chapter 2: Road Trip of Your Life! | Drive 5 miles in the Huracan

Chapter 3: Huracan Courage | Bank 100,000 Skill Score in the Huracan

Chapter 4: Lambo No. 5 | Earn 5 stars at Speed Zones in the Huracan

700 FP Car: 2018 Bugatti Chiron

400 FP Car: Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

75 FP Emote: The Robot

75 FP Car Horn: Paint Spray

75 FP Clothing: Horizon Europe Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Before we deep-dive into this week’s Festival Playlist, keep in mind that you can unlock the 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary in Forza Horizon 5 at any time by simply completing all chapters of the new Horizon Origins Story The two cars available to unlock during Autumn / Storm Season require 60 points, which can be earned by completing any of the current and previous events and challenges from the Festival Playlist. The 2011 Koenigsegg Agera (Exclusive Legendary car – 20 points) and the Gallardo Spyder (Hard to Find Epic car – 40 points) can be yours if you earn enough points to unlock them.Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Some Ferrari, Peugeot and Audi cars can be won by completing the events below, alongside some nice clothing items and even Super Wheelspins. Here is the full list:(10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Peugeot 207 SNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: Ferrari 458(3 pts) | “Team King” | Aerodromo en La Selva | (B700) Sports Utility HeroesReward: Audi quattro(3 pts) | | (B700) Anything GoesReward: Take Off (Emote)(3 pts) | | (C600) VW CorradoReward: Star 27 Sundress (Clothing)(2 pts) | Green Hills | (S2 998) Ferrari |Reward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | River Run | (S1 900) Lamborghini |Reward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Pyramid of the Sun | (S2 998) Bugatti | 130.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Honda Civic Type R | Road Racing | (A800) Honda Civic Type RReward: Honda Hoodie (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)(5 pts) | Euro Cross | Road Racing | (A800) Country: ItalyReward: Keeno - Nocturne (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)(5 pts) | Hot Hatch Hustle | Street Scene | (B700) Hot HatchReward: Peugeot 207 SHorizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op ChampionshipsIf you’re a speed addict, you better not miss this week’s challenges. The 1970 Dodge Challenger and the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan are up for grabs. Just make sure you complete these in time.(2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 2 Festival Site in Colinas AridasReward: Europe Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)(2 pts) | Country Roads Take Me Home | Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom EventReward: 1970 Dodge Challenger(2 pts) | Ben Green Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Europe Bonus Boards on the roads north-west of the StadiumReward: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.(2 pts) | Supersonic Spiral | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Into the Woods | (SS 998) Country: FranceReward: 1993 Renault ClioAs far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the one announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:(12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chaptersReward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)(4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin.