Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 20 – 27)
With Forza Horizon celebrating 10 years, those who play the latest entry in the racing franchise are in for some nice treats, as each Festival Playlist celebrates a certain game in the series. The second season of Horizon 10 Year Anniversary (Series 13), also known as Summer / Wet Season, celebrates Forza Horizon 2, so some of the rewards offered for completing this week’s events and challenges are related to that particular installment.

21 Oct 2022, 22:00 UTC ·
Before we deep-dive into this week’s Festival Playlist, keep in mind that you can unlock the 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary in Forza Horizon 5 at any time by simply completing all chapters of the new Horizon Origins Story.

The two cars available to unlock during Autumn / Storm Season require 60 points, which can be earned by completing any of the current and previous events and challenges from the Festival Playlist. The 2011 Koenigsegg Agera (Exclusive Legendary car – 20 points) and the Gallardo Spyder (Hard to Find Epic car – 40 points) can be yours if you earn enough points to unlock them.

Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Welcome to Europe (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: Expect the Unexpected | Own and drive the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
  • Chapter 2: Road Trip of Your Life! | Drive 5 miles in the Huracan
  • Chapter 3: Huracan Courage | Bank 100,000 Skill Score in the Huracan
  • Chapter 4: Lambo No. 5 | Earn 5 stars at Speed Zones in the Huracan

Forzathon Shop
  • 700 FP Car: 2018 Bugatti Chiron
  • 400 FP Car: Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce
  • 75 FP Emote: The Robot
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Paint Spray
  • 75 FP Clothing: Horizon Europe Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Some Ferrari, Peugeot and Audi cars can be won by completing the events below, alongside some nice clothing items and even Super Wheelspins. Here is the full list:

The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Peugeot 207 S
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: Ferrari 458

Playground Games (3 pts) | “Team King” | Aerodromo en La Selva | (B700) Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: Audi quattro

EventLab (3 pts) | | (B700) Anything Goes
Reward: Take Off (Emote)

EventLab (3 pts) | | (C600) VW Corrado
Reward: Star 27 Sundress (Clothing)

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Green Hills | (S2 998) Ferrari |
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Zone (2 pts) | River Run | (S1 900) Lamborghini |
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Pyramid of the Sun | (S2 998) Bugatti | 130.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Honda Civic Type R | Road Racing | (A800) Honda Civic Type R
Reward: Honda Hoodie (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)

Championship (5 pts) | Euro Cross | Road Racing | (A800) Country: Italy
Reward: Keeno - Nocturne (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)

Championship (5 pts) | Hot Hatch Hustle | Street Scene | (B700) Hot Hatch
Reward: Peugeot 207 S
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships

If you’re a speed addict, you better not miss this week’s challenges. The 1970 Dodge Challenger and the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan are up for grabs. Just make sure you complete these in time.Challenges
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 2 Festival Site in Colinas Aridas
Reward: Europe Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)

Horizon Open (2 pts) | Country Roads Take Me Home | Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Event
Reward: 1970 Dodge Challenger

Collectibles (2 pts) | Ben Green Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Europe Bonus Boards on the roads north-west of the Stadium
Reward: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan

Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Supersonic Spiral | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Into the Woods | (SS 998) Country: France
Reward: 1993 Renault Clio

As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the one announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:

Horizon Story (12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chapters
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.

Forza EV (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.

Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin.

Festival Playlist Dodge Challenger lamborghini Huracan Dodge Viper Honda Civic FORZA HORIZON arcade racing WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

