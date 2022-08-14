Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Drops Tomorrow, Here Are All the New Cars and Events

It’s that time of the year when a new Forza Horizon 5 major update is about to go live. Dubbed Rami’s Racing History, the next Forza Horizon 5 update drops on August 16 and invites player revisit Mexico’s automotive industry with a new Horizon Story and a Festival Playlist specifically tailored to celebrate different eras of car culture. Obviously, expect some amazing deals on the hot classic cars in the Forzathon Shop too.