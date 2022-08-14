Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Drops Tomorrow, Here Are All the New Cars and Events

Before we deep-dive into the new content, let’s first take a look at the game fixes announced specifically for this update. While the folks at Playground Games continue to add new fixes and improvements to the game, here is what you can expect to be available in Series 11 update:
It’s also important to mention that the upcoming update will add support display integration for the Thrustmaster T248X, so that players can see various game-related information, including car speed, current gear, RPM, RPM percentage, race position, lap count, current lap, race player count, and more.
The same update is bringing new props to the EventLab Blueprinter Builder, including the smashable Battery, eight smashable Extreme E billboards and eight smashable Extreme E flags.
The new Horizon Story unlocks after completion of the game’s first Expedition and features new Accolades. More importantly, throughout their journey, players will be able to unlock numerous rewards including the Farid Rueda Lion Jumper and Lion Cap for completing the opening and closing chapters, as well as the 1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition for earning 3 stars on all chapters.
With every new major update, a new set of Festival Playlist events are about to hit the game. Rami’s Racing History’s Festival Playlist events will celebrate four unique eras of cars from August 18 through September 15:
As far as the layout of events in the upcoming Festival Playlist, Playground Games kept everything the same with one exception: the location of monthly activities has been swapped with the Hot Wheels events so that players can quickly jump into latest Rivals content.
Another important change to Festival Playlist is the addition of two new Seasonal Speed Zones, the River Run and Green Hills. Also, a new Golden Trophy collectible will be available in week 4, so make sure to get it if you’re a completionist.
Forza Horizon 5 veterans will be happy to know that Wednesday Sales are making a comeback for this update. They will be available in the Forzathon Shop during the upcoming series, so every Wednesday, for 24 hours only, incredible deals on expensive classic cars will be available for deal hunters.
Last but not least, there at least a dozen new Accolades that players can unlock as part of Rami’s Racing History, so make sure to check out the game’s official website for the entire list.
- An issue that caused players to load into the game with a different car than the one they were previously driving has been fixed.
- Fixed the “Testing the Limits” Accolade not registering completion upon reaching 250mph.
- Retroactive completion for the Series 9, Week 1 and Week 2 Treasure Hunts.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed electric vehicles to have excessive horsepower.
- Updated the door handle of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.
- Fixed an issue on the 2016 BMW M2 Coupé where gauges on dash do not match the HUD gauges for MPH and RPM.
- Week 1: It’s all about the cars that predate the 1970s
- Week 2: Experience driving legacy in cars from the 1970 to 1989
- Week 3: It’s all about those modern classics with cars from 1990 to 2009
- Week 4: Drive to the future in today’s cars from 2010 onwards
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe (earn 80 points during the Festival Playlist Aug. 18 – Sept. 15)
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR (earn 160 points during the Festival Playlist Aug. 18 – Sept. 15; can also be purchased from the Autoshow for 140 million credits)
- 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder (earn 20 points during the Festival Playlist Aug. 18 – Aug. 25)
- 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A (earn 20 points during the Festival Playlist Aug. 25 – Sept. 1)
- 1990 Subaru LEGACY RS (earn 20 points during the Festival Playlist Sept. 1 – Sept. 8)
- 2020 Xpeng P7 (earn 20 points during the Festival Playlist Sept. 8 – Sept. 15)
- 2010 BMW E92 M3 GTS (earn 40 points during the Festival Playlist Sept. 8 – Sept. 15)
