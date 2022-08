Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 4 – 11)

Chapter 1: Soul, Electrified | Own and drive the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Chapter 2: Spirited Power | Earn 6 stars at Speed Zones in the Taycan

Chapter 3: Cool Colours | Paint the Taycan’s body in the paint shop

Chapter 4: Record Holder | Earn an Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skill in the Taycan

Charge!! | Visit the Copper Canyon to start off Extreme E Copper Week

Jump Around | Jump 1,000 ft (305) in the Copper Canyon

Clean Energy | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in any fully electric vehicle

Watts Up? | Take a picture of any Extreme E vehicle

High Voltage | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs in any Extreme E vehicle

Recharge | Smash 10 Solar Panels in any Extreme E vehicle

In the Groove | Earn 8 Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon

600 FP Car: 2012 Ferrari 599X Evoluzione (Autoshow value 2,600,000 CR)

400 FP Car: 1933 Napier Napier-Railton (Autoshow value 1,500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Red Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive))

75 FP Car Horn: Banjo-Kazooie Spiral Mountain Part 2

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.

As usual, two new cars will be available as reward this season alone, the 1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the KTM X-Bow GT4 (Seasonal Exclusive, 40 points). Just like the previous Festival Playlist , this week Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels expansion will be getting some additional challenges to complete the seasonal playlist. Those who don’t own the expansion will still be able to gold the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement though.(2 pts) | Forest EdgeReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Grand Touring CanyonReward: Super WheelspinRegardless of whether you own the Hot Wheels expansion or not, you’ll get access to all the events listed below. These will also reward Forzathon Points that you can use in the dedicated shop.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.The bread and butter of this week’s Festival Playlist consists of about a dozen seasonal events and challenges that can be completed in any order.(10 pts) | C Class Heroes | Road Racing | (C600) Anything GoesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2018 Saleen S1 (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)(3 pts) | HONZ12 PRESENTS “Beach Row Street Circuit - Day” | (A800) Anything GoesReward: SNAP! (new Seasonal Exclusive Emote)(3 pts) | Survival | El Estadio Horizon | (S1 900) Horizon Special: EVsReward: 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8 (Autoshow value 80,000 CR)(2 pts) | La Cruz | (D500) Anything Goes | 459.3 feetReward: 2022 Extreme E #55 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(2 pts) | Canyon Pass | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 192 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Extreme E Copper Prix I | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme EReward: 2022 Extreme E #22 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(5 pts) | Extreme E Copper Prix II | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme EReward: Extreme E Yellow Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive Outfit)(5 pts) | Unplugged | Street Racing | (S1 900) Porsche Taycan Turbo SReward: Porsche Cayman (Autoshow value 80.000 CR)Three challenges and two monthly events close this week’s list of seasonal events, so if you haven’t yet finished the latter, you still have about two weeks until the next major update kicks in.(3 pts) | Practical Metal | Copper wins in electric conductivity and is used across countryReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #COPPERCHASE | Photograph the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in the Copper CanyonReward: Farid Rueda Bear Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)(2 pts) | Country Miles | Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom RaceReward: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (Autoshow value 185,000 CR)Last but not least, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a Super Wheelspin.