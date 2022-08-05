Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 4 – 11)

As usual, two new cars will be available as reward this season alone, the 1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the KTM X-Bow GT4 (Seasonal Exclusive, 40 points).
Last but not least, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a Super Wheelspin.
Just like the previous Festival Playlist, this week Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels expansion will be getting some additional challenges to complete the seasonal playlist. Those who don’t own the expansion will still be able to gold the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement though.
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Forest Edge
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Grand Touring Canyon
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Regardless of whether you own the Hot Wheels expansion or not, you’ll get access to all the events listed below. These will also reward Forzathon Points that you can use in the dedicated shop.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Porsche Soul (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Soul, Electrified | Own and drive the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- Chapter 2: Spirited Power | Earn 6 stars at Speed Zones in the Taycan
- Chapter 3: Cool Colours | Paint the Taycan’s body in the paint shop
- Chapter 4: Record Holder | Earn an Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skill in the Taycan
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Charge!! | Visit the Copper Canyon to start off Extreme E Copper Week
- Jump Around | Jump 1,000 ft (305) in the Copper Canyon
- Clean Energy | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in any fully electric vehicle
- Watts Up? | Take a picture of any Extreme E vehicle
- High Voltage | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs in any Extreme E vehicle
- Recharge | Smash 10 Solar Panels in any Extreme E vehicle
- In the Groove | Earn 8 Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon
Forzathon Shop
- 600 FP Car: 2012 Ferrari 599X Evoluzione (Autoshow value 2,600,000 CR)
- 400 FP Car: 1933 Napier Napier-Railton (Autoshow value 1,500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Red Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive))
- 75 FP Car Horn: Banjo-Kazooie Spiral Mountain Part 2
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | C Class Heroes | Road Racing | (C600) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 Saleen S1 (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | HONZ12 PRESENTS “Beach Row Street Circuit - Day” | (A800) Anything Goes
Reward: SNAP! (new Seasonal Exclusive Emote)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Survival | El Estadio Horizon | (S1 900) Horizon Special: EVs
Reward: 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8 (Autoshow value 80,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | La Cruz | (D500) Anything Goes | 459.3 feet
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #55 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Canyon Pass | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 192 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Copper Prix I | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #22 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Copper Prix II | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Yellow Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive Outfit)
Championship (5 pts) | Unplugged | Street Racing | (S1 900) Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Reward: Porsche Cayman (Autoshow value 80.000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Practical Metal | Copper wins in electric conductivity and is used across country
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #COPPERCHASE | Photograph the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in the Copper Canyon
Reward: Farid Rueda Bear Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Country Miles | Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race
Reward: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (Autoshow value 185,000 CR)
Monthly Events
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a Super Wheelspin.