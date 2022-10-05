Forza Horizon Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode, Festival Playlist for Its 10th Anniversary

The folks at Playground Games have already announced a new update coming to Forza Horizon 5 this month, which is meant to celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary. However, not many details about the contents of the update were revealed until today.
Ten years ago, Forza Horizon brought together both car and music fans with the launch of the Horizon Festival in Colorado. Whether or not you’re still playing Forza Horizon, you don’t want to miss the series’ celebrations starting next week. Lots of events and activities are scheduled to happen in-game from October 11 onward, so if you’re mildly interested in the game, you better not skip these.
But before the 10-Year Anniversary update drops next week, fans of the franchise can tune in to the Forza livestreams from 9am PT on the Forza Twitch and YouTube channels to find out what’s coming soon to Forza Horizon 5. During the stream, the team behind the series will reflect on the history and evolution of the Forza games.
Then, on October 11, players will be able to download the Forza Horizon 5: Horizon 10-Year Anniversary update on Xbox, Windows, and Steam to experience the Horizon Origins Story. Additionally, the update will bring back the fan-favorite music mode, Midnight Battles, where players can score cars by winning head-to-head races.
On top of that, lots of discounts will be available via the Microsoft Store (October 11 – 24) and Steam (October 13 – 24), including up to 67% off Forza Horizon 4 and up to 30% off Forza Horizon 5.
The celebrations culminate with a brand-new Festival Playlist that will start on October 13. This is a special Festival Playlist that will offer players four weeks of anniversary-themed events, challenges, and rewards, with each celebrating a previous entry in the Forza Horizon series. We’ll be reporting about the complete list of Festival Playlist events once Playground Games makes them official, so stay tuned.
