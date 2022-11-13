638-HP Corvette ZR1 Goes Full Throttle at the Nurburgring, Sim Racing Will Make You Sweat

Just the other day, a friend of mine that daily drives a BMW M2 and used to have a supercharged BRZ, sent me a message about his sim racing rig. He is looking to part with his Playseat, steering wheel, pedal assembly, and shifter, and he isn't asking all that much for it. But once I went into more details I realized I'd also need three 82cm screens and a more capable PC. And that would bring the budget up to about $2,000. So I might as well spend that to get the RX-7 up and running again.