Kong Corvette ZR1 Is No Joke, Packs 1,002-WHP

Have you ever thought of cars by analyzing how many dollars you're paying for 1 horsepower? Take the brand new Corvette for instance: you'll be paying about $126 per 1 hp. How about the Shelby GT500? Well, that will set you back about $98 for every horsepower. Of course, we'll always be on the lookout for the best offer on the market.
That being said, how does $88 per horsepower sound to you? Multiply that by 1,002, and you get the price of this stunning velocity yellow Corvette ZR1. It should be noted that we're talking about wheel-horsepower while running on E85 fuel. That's quite a substantial improvement over a stock 2010 Corvette ZR1. When this car left the factory, its supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 had an output of 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque.
Even at that time, this car could've gone up to 192 mph (309 kph). But you can't just buy a ZR1 and keep it stock now, can you? So the former owner decided to fiddle around with the engine. Visually speaking, most people would tend to think that this is just a regular Corvette. But all that changes when you pop the hood and get a glimpse of the massive Kong 2650 Supercharger.
If you're thinking about slapping one of these bad boys to your LS9 engine, you might want to know that it will set you back about $6,599. Of course, upgrading the supercharger on this car was only the beginning. This ZR1 also features a Kong Carbon intake, Kooks headers, GMPP ported LS9 heads, upgraded injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, and the list doesn't stop there. A Corsa Extreme Cat-Back exhaust is also in place to provide the menacing soundtrack.
And in case you were worried about drivetrain issues, you'll be happy to know that the Monster clutch is rated for 1,200-hp. Technically, if you're planning on trashing the car at the dragstrip day-in-day-out, it should hold together for a while. Overall the car seems to have been taken care of properly, and it has a few finishing touches that make it stand out from the crowd. The question is, would you rather have this instead of a new C8?
Even at that time, this car could've gone up to 192 mph (309 kph). But you can't just buy a ZR1 and keep it stock now, can you? So the former owner decided to fiddle around with the engine. Visually speaking, most people would tend to think that this is just a regular Corvette. But all that changes when you pop the hood and get a glimpse of the massive Kong 2650 Supercharger.
If you're thinking about slapping one of these bad boys to your LS9 engine, you might want to know that it will set you back about $6,599. Of course, upgrading the supercharger on this car was only the beginning. This ZR1 also features a Kong Carbon intake, Kooks headers, GMPP ported LS9 heads, upgraded injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, and the list doesn't stop there. A Corsa Extreme Cat-Back exhaust is also in place to provide the menacing soundtrack.
And in case you were worried about drivetrain issues, you'll be happy to know that the Monster clutch is rated for 1,200-hp. Technically, if you're planning on trashing the car at the dragstrip day-in-day-out, it should hold together for a while. Overall the car seems to have been taken care of properly, and it has a few finishing touches that make it stand out from the crowd. The question is, would you rather have this instead of a new C8?