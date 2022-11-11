Assetto Corsa Competizione Challengers and American Track Packs Out Now on Consoles

KUNOS Simulazioni, the studio behind Assetto Corsa Competizione, has just debuted two new pieces of content on consoles. The Challengers and American Track Pack premium DLCs were initially launched on PC more than six months ago, but they’re now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The Challengers DLC is available on both console platforms for $11 / €11 / £10, while the American Track Pack cost $18 / €18 / £15. They can be purchased from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, respectively.
The cheapest of the two, the Challengers Pack adds five new supercars, such as the BMW M2 CS Racing, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO 2, and Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO III. All five cars included in the premium DLC come with new liveries and custom livery schemes ready to be used by all players in the game.
Just like the name suggests, the most expensive DLC coming to consoles this week adds legendary American tracks, including Watkins Glen International and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA), home of Formula One United States Grand Prix.
The second installment in the Assetto Corsa series continues to be supported by the folks at KUNOS Simulazioni, with new content dropping every few months. Released three years ago, Assetto Corsa Competizione was seen by both players and critics as the improved version of the original game.
With Assetto Corsa Competizione, KUNOS Simulazioni proved once again that it can surpass players’ expectations by refining a formula that made Assetto Corsa so popular among racing games fans.
If you’re on the fence about getting the American Track Pack, we’ve already tried it out for your PC, so make sure to check out our impressions about the premium DLC.
