ACC Takes Racing to the Home of the Brave With Three New Legendary Tracks

Have you ever wondered why racing video games have such a profound effect on us? One might say that the answer is pretty simple. For most people that are passionate about motorsports and racing, these video games are their sole option of living the life they've been dreaming of. It's not like anyone can afford to compete in a GT3 championship with 10 or more races per year. But building a racing sim set up in the comfort of your home is quite feasible.
Most people are still enjoying their fair share of playing Assetto Corsa, which will be celebrating its tenth anniversary next year. But some of the more hardcore players opted for a more competitive environment, provided by Assetto Corsa Competizione.
Assetto Corsa might have more cars and more tracks, but ACC does seem like the way to go for some extra-added realism. When the racing game was first launched a few years ago, players only had access to a total of 11 tracks. These were all venues from the GT World Challenge Europe series calendar.
You could complain that having that many tracks isn't going to be enough. But then again, we are talking about some pretty legendary locations, including Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Brands Hatch Circuit, Hungaroring, Misano, Monza, Nürburgring, Paul Ricard, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and Zolder.
Kunos Simulazioni, the developer of the game, has since released an additional five DLCs to improve the in-game experience. That means that both new vehicles and new tracks became available, for a relatively small additional fee.
In 2021 the British GT pack further added to that list, expanding the global racing scene to venues like Snetterton, Oulton Park, and Donington Park. But you can't help but notice that something was missing from the line-up of international circuits.
The only track on North American soil was the one at Laguna Seca. And with more players coming in from the United States, it was about time that Kunos Simulazioni acted on the matter.
They recently announced that on the 30th of June, ACC players will be able to purchase the brand new American Track Pack DLC. This new add-on contains a total of three venues located in the United States.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track that has been around for over 100 years now. Watkins Glen International is the second track included in the DLC, and New York residents will surely be happy to see this one in the game.
Last but not least, the third venue that players will be able to experience is the Circuit of the Americas. At this point, the layouts that will be used for Assetto Corsa Competizione are likely the ones that are compatible with the GT Racing origins of the game, but we are going to find out soon enough.
