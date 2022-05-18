These Are the F1 Teams That Will Bring Upgrades for the Spanish Grand Prix

The Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona is a very technical track being the best place to test your cars in all areas. As a result, this is usually the place where Formula One teams bring the most significant updates of the season.
The main problem for all the teams is the porpoising phenomenon that affects the car's aerodynamics. So, let's discuss about the six teams known to use new improvements parts for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Ferrari is the current championship leader and the main title contender next to Red Bull. As a result, they made some significant changes to the floor of the F1-75 to reduce porpoising. Carlos Sainz's back will definitely be thankful after having awful back pains in Miami.
Red Bull made improvements from the first race to be able to catch the Italians, and it seemed like it worked. For Barcelona, they cut off seven kilograms from the RB-18, a massive achievement because almost all the cars are overweight in the first part of the season.
Last seen in the pre-testing session, the Mercedes will use the famous "no-sidepod" design. Hopefully, Hamilton and Russell will battle some of the front teams.
Aston Martin has had arguably the worst start of the season. Mechanical failures combined with driver's errors left them in ninth in the constructors' standings. With re-designed sidepods and floor, they hope to close the gap from the midfield teams.
Alfa Romeo will continue to improve their aerodynamic package from Imola, coming to Spain with a new floor package. These improvements will help Alfa have an advantage on low-speed corners.
Alpine had some big occasions to score some crucial points in the previous Grand Prix. Unfortunately, a mix of mechanical failures, driver errors and unluck left them behind the competition. As a result, they added a new rear wing for the Spanish Grand Prix to help them reduce some weight and improve the aerodynamics of the A522.
The Spanish Grand Prix will unfold at the end of this week, with Ferrari and Red Bull being the favorites again. But, let's see the response of the chasers.
Ferrari is the current championship leader and the main title contender next to Red Bull. As a result, they made some significant changes to the floor of the F1-75 to reduce porpoising. Carlos Sainz's back will definitely be thankful after having awful back pains in Miami.
Red Bull made improvements from the first race to be able to catch the Italians, and it seemed like it worked. For Barcelona, they cut off seven kilograms from the RB-18, a massive achievement because almost all the cars are overweight in the first part of the season.
Last seen in the pre-testing session, the Mercedes will use the famous "no-sidepod" design. Hopefully, Hamilton and Russell will battle some of the front teams.
Aston Martin has had arguably the worst start of the season. Mechanical failures combined with driver's errors left them in ninth in the constructors' standings. With re-designed sidepods and floor, they hope to close the gap from the midfield teams.
Alfa Romeo will continue to improve their aerodynamic package from Imola, coming to Spain with a new floor package. These improvements will help Alfa have an advantage on low-speed corners.
Alpine had some big occasions to score some crucial points in the previous Grand Prix. Unfortunately, a mix of mechanical failures, driver errors and unluck left them behind the competition. As a result, they added a new rear wing for the Spanish Grand Prix to help them reduce some weight and improve the aerodynamics of the A522.
The Spanish Grand Prix will unfold at the end of this week, with Ferrari and Red Bull being the favorites again. But, let's see the response of the chasers.