George Russell Broke the W13 Floor Due to Porpoising Problems in Imola

The world of Formula One is at the Imola track this weekend for the fourth round of the 2022 season. Some of the teams brought upgrades and improvements, while others are still trying to figure out how to overcome the porpoising problems.
One of those teams is Mercedes, which has been battling this phenomenon from the start. Many experts believe that if the German team could overcome this annoying problem, they would be right back at the top.
But, at the first session of practice in Imola, the porpoising was so bad for the Silver Arrows that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could not traverse the main straight without lifting off before the Tamburello chicane braking zone. Apparently, it was so bad that George Russell broke the floor on its W13 car.
Here is what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said at the end of FP1: "We had George bouncing so much that he actually broke the stay on the floor. You can't drive down, you have to lift on the straight."
The Silver Arrows still have a lot of work to do to regain their usual spot at the top of the standings. In the meantime, Mercedes rivals are getting better and better. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topped the timesheets in a wet practice session, followed by the defending world champion, Max Verstappen. Haas again had a superb result, with Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher finishing in the top five, cementing their unbelievable improvements from past years.
This weekend we will have the first sprint race of the 2022 season, where the FIA introduced new rules. Now, the first eight driver in the standings will receive points, and the pole position will be awarded to the driver who finishes first in the Friday qualifying session. Stay tuned for more updates and pieces of information from this Grand Prix.
